InsideHook
Science | November 14, 2022 6:00 am

Controlled Burns Are Important for Conservation — But Still Controversial

It's useful but has some risks

Controlled burn test
Marin County Fire Department firefighters participate in a controlled burn training on June 19, 2019 in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Fires can be devastating to outdoor spaces. Paradoxically, they can also be vitally important to them. A National Geographic article on the phenomenon notes that fires can dispose of “dead grass, fallen tree branches, dead trees, and thick undergrowth.” With these out of the way, forests and other wild spaces can grow back stronger and more vital than before.

This is among the reasons why controlled burns — also known as prescribed burns — have a long history. Hundreds of years ago, Indigenous residents of the Americas engaged in the practice. As Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources notes, controlled burns can also be used as a way to deal with invasive species. Provided controlled burns can be properly managed, they’re an important tool in the sustained health of numerous regions.

What happens when a controlled burn doesn’t go as planned? Writing in The Guardian, Gabrielle Canon explored one example of this, which recently took place in Oregon and led to the arrest of Rick Snodgrass, the United States Forest Service officer in charge of the burn.

The issue here was that, despite years of careful planning, some of the fire — which targeted a region of the Malheur National Forest — crossed into private property, leading that land’s owner to call 911. Snodgrass was arrested, though the article notes that “[p]rosecutors haven’t filed charges against Snodgrass yet, pending investigation.”

The larger issue here is whether or not this could lead to a decline in the use of controlled burns in the future. It’s not hard to see why the prospect of jail time if things go wrong could tamp down on the use of the practice. But it also begs the question of whether there’s another way forward. It’s a case that bears keeping an eye on.

More Like This

Easter Island
Wildfires Damage Easter Island's Famous Statues
Weed, California
Wildfire Destroyed a Northern California Neighborhood
couple van camping in lake tahoe
Careless Tourists Are Loving Lake Tahoe to Death

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Storied Sports Car Mounts a Two-Pronged Comeback: V8 and Electric
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
NFL and Roger Goodell Hit With Major Lawsuit Thanks to Owner Daniel Snyder
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
On a New "Real Time," Bill Maher Sets His Sights on 2024

Keep Reading

Birds flying in a blue sky above the Pink City of Jaipur, India, one of the stops on our travel writer's tour of India and Nepal

This Tour Across India and Nepal Is Equal Parts Chaos and Serenity
Year-Round Pickleball Addiction? Padel Is Here to Help.

Year-Round Pickleball Addiction? Padel Is Here to Help.
soft washed rind cheese wheel with one piece cut out

This Is What It’s Like to Judge the Oscars of Cheese
A box with Amazon tape surrounded by other wrapped gifts on a table. Amazon just announced its Black Friday deals, beginning Nov. 24

The Best Way to Navigate Amazon’s 48-Hour Black Friday Event
a collage of flannel-lined jackets on a flannel background

For Two Days Only, Huckberry’s Waxed Trucker Jacket Is on Sale
a collage of the best stoner gifts on a purple gradient background

15 Gifts for the Sophisticated Stoner
A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van converted into a #vanlife vehicle by conversion company Vansmith that's currently being given away by Omaze

If You Win This Mercedes Sprinter Van, Where Will You Take It?
Thanksgiving beers

We Put 12 of the Best Thanksgiving Beer Pairings to the Test
Men's hairstyles on a blue background. Why are men's hair products so hard to find?

It’s Almost 2023. Why Is It So Hard to Find Men’s Hair Products?

Trending

A Storied Sports Car Mounts a Two-Pronged Comeback: V8 and Electric
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
The US Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
NFL and Roger Goodell Hit With Major Lawsuit Thanks to Owner Daniel Snyder
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight