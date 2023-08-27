InsideHook
News & Opinion | August 27, 2023 3:46 pm

Labor Lawsuit Targets Exclusive Retreat Bohemian Grove

The plaintiffs have ambitious plans for the suit

Bohemian Grove
Bohemian Club Grove scene, between 1896 and 1911.
Heritage Images via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For over a century, some of the world’s most powerful men have gathered at Bohemian Grove in California to do…well, whatever it is the world’s most powerful men do. The very existence of such a place is, unsurprisingly, catnip to satirists, and both The Simpsons and Harry Shearer have riffed on the concept over the years. The organization’s logo also sparked a conspiracy theory in 2021 related to a shirt worn by Emmanuel Macron.

Now, the elite institution is facing a more serious dilemma than threats posed by satirists or conspiracy theorists. As William D. Cohan reports at Air Mail, several valets who have worked at the secretive retreat have filed a lawsuit against Bohemian Grove, accusing the space of exploitative behavior.

Three valets contended in their lawsuit that they were overworked during the retreat’s “Summer Encampment,” as well as having been underpaid for their work. The lawsuit also contends that they were, in part, paid under the table for their work. You’d think that an organization that has counted the likes of Charles Schwab, Henry Kissinger and Clarence Thomas as members over the years would not be short on cash, and yet here we are.

Lawsuit Accuses Shein of Copying Designers’ Work
Lawsuit Accuses Shein of Copying Designers’ Work

Will it alter the company's upward trajectory?

Cohan notes that Bohemian Grove is a relatively unique space, referring to both the lack of a media presence there and its status as “one of the last bastions of male exclusivity in the country.” This lawsuit could take on even larger stakes soon; the plaintiffs told Cohan that their goal is to transform their lawsuit into a class action suit on behalf of a much larger group of Bohemian Grove workers.

More Like This

Two people snowshoeing with Yosemite Conservancy in the Mariposa Grove
12 Winter Getaways in California That Don’t Involve Skiing
Portland Thorns
The US Soccer Federation’s Report on Abuse in Women’s Soccer Is Damning for Club Soccer Nationwide
A shot of the course at Pine Valley Golf Club
After 108 Years, an Exclusive New Jersey Golf Club Will Finally Allow Women

Recommended

Suggested for you

Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
The Best Yachting, Sailing and Regatta Watches
The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”
15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
The 5 Main Styles of Tequila (And How to Drink Them)
Could Handwritten Letters Fix the “Male Friendship Recession”?

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Pumpkin Ale, Court Cologne and an Audemars x Alyx Collab
A man lifting a heavy barbell in a darkly lit gym.

How to Join the 1,000-Pound Club at Your Gym
The PB&J wings from Jake Melnick's Corner Tap. We scored the recipe for the appetizer.

This Recipe for PB&J Wings Is Controversial Yet Crowd-Pleasing
The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e, the brand's first EV, driving with windmills in the background

Review: With Its First EV, Lexus Upholds Its Luxury Legacy
Rock climber celebrating on top of summit of climb at sunset

How to Plan the Perfect Adventure-Filled Weekend in Moab
a collage of the best mens performance pants

What the Hell Are Performance Pants?
Champ, Dame and Maude, some of the sexual wellness brands every man should know

15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Todd Snyder Summer Sale

For Three Days Only, The Todd Snyder Summer Sale Is Running Off the Menswear Rails
Neon green indoor pickleball courts at Chicken N Pickle in Texas

From the Majors to “Picklemall,” Texas Is Pickleball Heaven

Trending

Turns Out “Go Woke, Go Broke” Isn’t Working in the Fight to Cancel Bud Light
The Best Yachting, Sailing and Regatta Watches
The Best Way for Men to Restore Their “Spinal Hygiene”
15 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
The 5 Main Styles of Tequila (And How to Drink Them)