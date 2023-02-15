InsideHook
News & Opinion | February 15, 2023 4:18 pm

Why College Students Are More Disengaged Than Ever

To start, classes should better simulate real-world work projects

A woman writing on a whiteboard in a lecture hall.
College students don't want to pay attention anymore. Do they have a point?
Hill Street Studios/Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

According to a recent survey conducted by the academic publishing company Wiley, college classrooms are at a bit of a crossroads. Over half of the students who participated in last summer’s State of the Student report responded that they’re “struggling to remain interested in their classes.” It’s an indicator that while American higher education enrollment is still hovering around an all-time high, more and more undergrads are confused about what, exactly, they’re supposed to be doing there. Hence, the disengagement.

Questions of real-world relevance seem to rule the day — 81% of those surveyed said that “stretch projects” (as some have called them online), in which they’d get to try their hands at company-led work, would be more likely to pique their interest…and keep their eyeballs open during a lecture.

On one hand, it’s easy to understand undergrads’ impatience with academia. Less than a third of college institutions offer access to industry professionals. Meanwhile, the average college cost in the United States is now $35,551 a year, with a preposterous annual growth rate of 7%.

On a day-to-day basis, students are inevitably left wondering: will this help me get a job? Or more immediately, will this help me get an internship? Do I need to remember this lecture for those express purposes? Should I switch to another class, considering this seat costs hundreds of dollars per session, and I probably shouldn’t wile away the minutes scrolling through Twitter?

10 US College Towns Worth Visiting Even If You Don’t Have a Kid There
10 US College Towns Worth Visiting Even If You Don’t Have a Kid There

Plus, everything to do, see, eat and where to stay while you're there

You could find fault with that sort of transactional disposition, but then, is anything as transactional as higher education? It’s understandable that certain professors may not have industry contacts, or may struggle to connect conventional coursework to the corporate world’s cloud-based workflow. And if you’re teaching Chaucer to law-track coeds simply hoping to knock off their humanities requirement, then, yeah, perhaps you can’t win.

It makes sense, though, that four years and hundreds of thousands of dollars should offer more than a degree. Higher education has its intangibles, obviously, offering a platform to meet your future business partner, or life partner, alongside endless opportunities to shed former versions of one’s self, court new ideas and celebrate Halloween five times in one weekend.

Any good college commencement speech, at its core, implores 22-year-olds to slow down, cherish the day and appreciate that they’re in an era of life where they don’t have to know all the answers. Good professors know how to tap into this ethos, too, helping students trade insecurity for curiosity, if only for a couple of hours a week. We need that. Students need that, no matter how much they want “stretch projects” in the classroom. Should ever lecture hall really turn into a battleground on the future of ChatGPT?

Some sort of compromise is in order. Students — even those not on the STEM or business school path — clearly want a head-start on the work years that await. Professors and administrators need to do a better job of acknowledging that there is a world outside their gates.

If you’re young, and hungry, and don’t have time for a notoriously slow-moving ecosystem to figure its shit out, you might just go with one of the “least-regretted” majors available to you: “physical sciences and math,” “computer and information sciences” and “engineering.”

But you could also buy low (while spending high, to be fair) on the majors no one is going for anymore: the social science degrees, the humanities concentrations, the ones that culminate with wacky theses comparing Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to the Supreme Court. If you’re determined to use your college years for old-school, Harkness method discussion, you’ll just have to be craftier when it comes time to make the leap to LinkedIn.

It’s not impossible, but it just requires a bit more introspection and branding — how can you translate so-called soft skills around the written word, language, critical thinking, research, querying and self-examination to a professional landscape? Figuring that out is never easy (and if you know anything about academia, the dusty and/or crunchy professors who helped you develop those skills are the least likely to set you up with a stable, high-paying job), but it can be deeply rewarding.

Ultimately, at the risk of cribbing college commencement copy, it’s important to cherish the years you don’t have to work for real, real-world deadlines. Stretch work sounds nice until it becomes normal work and normal work becomes your life. Think employees are “engaged” in their work? Not at all. About 70% of the workforce has characterized itself as “not engaged” (hence the quiet quitting surge in the back half of last year).

And the kicker: at least a fifth of people are actively repulsed by what they do every day. Our advice? Within the framework of what you’ve got to pay and what you’ve got to pay back….do your best to delay your repulsed days.

More Like This

An English teacher in a classroom.
Is English Class Doomed Because of ChatGPT?
A pair of friends walking to school in a crosswalk
Why Did American Kids Stop Walking to School?
A group of students enjoy class outdoors under a tree on the Dartmouth University campus.
Why This Is the Best Time to Become an English Major

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?

Keep Reading

The painting "Paolo and Francesca" by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres and a man with binoculars looking on, illustrating the idea of cuckolding

The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
A falcon wearing its hood, shot in a middle eastern desert location.

Everything to Know About Falconry in the Middle East
Maison Benjamin Kuentz’s Uisce de Profundis, in the water. Several spirits brands are aging spirits on the ocean floor.

These Distilleries Are Aging Their Spirits Underwater
Travelers wait next to their luggage near the Southwest Airlines baggage claim area at the Nashville International Airport

Travel Insurance Is Expected to Grow, Following 2022 Airline Woes
Three of the best pillows for every sleeper on a blue textured bedding background

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
a pair of Reebok Nano X3 Sneakers highlighted in orange on a workout background

Review: The Reebok Nano X3 Is Built for Explosive Movements
SeaVees Maslon Desert Boot

SeaVees Are Up to 60% Off During Their Current Sale
A 70-series Toyota Land Cruiser that's been turned into a bulletproof vehicle by The Armored Group

So You Want to Buy an Armored Car?
Tyler Childers and Billy Strings

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.