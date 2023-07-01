Americans Could Set a Fireworks Sales Record This Fourth of July

When it comes to fireworks, 2023 could be a record-setting year for the United States. That doesn’t mean that public fireworks displays are necessarily larger than they were a year ago, or that firework technology (such as it is) has advanced by leaps and bounds. Instead, it means that people are buying a lot more fireworks than they used to — and this year could see another record set.



That comes from the American Pyrotechnics Association, a trade association, which has noted substantial year-over-year growth in consumer sales over the last 20 years. The pandemic proved to be the proverbial game-changer, though, with consumer fireworks sales jumping from $1 billion in 2019 to $1.9 billion in 2020. Some effects of the pandemic have waned in the ensuing years, but the upward trend continued in 2021 and 2022.



American Pyrotechnics Association Executive Director Julie L. Heckman forecast another big year this year. “Our member companies are reporting strong consumer fireworks sales numbers and we predict revenues could

exceed $2.3 billion for the 2023 fireworks season,” Heckman said in a statement.



Heckman also advised people who do buy fireworks to be safe when setting them off — which is good advice and bears repeating.

As Edward Helmore reported at The Guardian, consumer firework sales in the U.S. could reach $3.3 billion in the next five years. Helmore does point out one factor that could affect sales in parts of the country this year — the effects of smoke from Canadian wildfires, which continues to be an issue. But even if this year doesn’t set a new record, the upward trend over time is worth noting.