InsideHook
Movies | September 1, 2023 3:33 pm

Yorgos Lanthimos’s Candid Defense of Intimacy Coordinators Was Refreshing

His next film, "Poor Things," opens later this year

Yorgos Lanthimos
Lanthimos attends a red carpet for the movie "Poor Things" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The fact that intimacy coordinators are now a regular presence on film and television sets should be neither surprising nor shocking. If a project involves combat or weapons, you’d have trained personnel on set to make sure no one gets hurt; the same thing goes for scenes involving sex, nudity or some other form of intimacy. And yet some voices within the industry have cast aspersions on the need for intimacy coordinators — including actors Sean Bean and Frank Langella and director Mia Hansen-Løve. All of which makes it curiously refreshing when a high-profile voice weighs in on the subject of intimacy coordinators to argue that, yes, they are in fact vitally important to have on set.

The latest person to speak out in favor of intimacy coordinators is director Yorgos Lanthimos, who addressed the media at the Venice Film Festival while promoting his forthcoming film Poor Things. (Also, the novel it’s based on is highly recommended.) As Deadline’s Zac Ntim reports, Lanthimos made it clear that intimacy coordinators made aspects of the filming of Poor Things a better experience for everyone involved with the production.

“I have to credit Elle McAlpine, our intimacy coordinator. At the beginning, this profession felt a little threatening to most filmmakers, but I think it’s like everything: if you’re with a good person, it’s great and you realize you actually need them,” the director said. “She made everything much easier for everyone.”

Looking Back at a Decade of Iconoclastic Director Yorgos Lanthimos
Looking Back at a Decade of Iconoclastic Director Yorgos Lanthimos

Lanthimos is proof that the movie industry isn't always broken

Lanthimos also credited his working relationship with the film’s star, Emma Stone — who was not on hand to promote the film because of the ongoing SAG strike — and the “shorthand” they’ve developed over the course of several projects.

An acclaimed filmmaker like Lanthimos making a vocal endorsement of the importance of intimacy coordinators feels like a good thing for the film industry moving forward. And given that both Stone and the film’s handling of sex are drawing critical praise — Vulture’s Rachel Handler called Stone’s Bella Baxter “one of the most charming, shamelessly sexual characters committed to screen” in her review — it’s also refreshing to hear a filmmaker crediting the crew member who helped the film get to that point.

More Like This

Frank Langella onstage at the Center Theatre Group 50th Anniversary Celebration at Ahmanson Theatre on May 20, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Why Frank Langella Is Wrong About Intimacy Coordinators
Albert Brooks
No Director Has Interrogated the Fragility of the Male Ego Quite Like Albert Brooks
How On-Set “Intimacy Coordinators” Are Helping to Fix a Broken Entertainment Industry
How On-Set “Intimacy Coordinators” Are Helping to Fix a Broken Entertainment Industry

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
The 11 Best New Watches of August
How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
Review: Range Rover Fends Off Other Luxury SUVs With Ease

Keep Reading

a whiskey highball next to Franklin & Sons club soda with a blue wall behind it

How 6 Different Whisky Styles Taste in a Highball
On-site observatories, astronomer-led programs and sky-view accommodations, oh my!

These Luxury Hotels Are Taking Astrotourism to New Heights
Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins.

The AFC East: What to Know and How to Bet It
Shirts and pants hanging on clothing racks

How to Store Clothes in Small Spaces — Without Ruining Them
Two cast members from the hit Netflix show "Sex Education," which is ending this year.

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Eyewear on sale for Labor Day

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train from above

Is Florida Our Most Progressive State When It Comes to Train Travel?
A box from Baker's Bacon, one of the best places to order bacon online

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst
The 11 Best New Watches of August
How to Increase Your “Neuroplasticity,” in 7 Key Steps
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?