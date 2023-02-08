InsideHook
History | February 8, 2023 1:49 pm

Nantucket Residents Seek to Preserve JFK’s Fallout Shelter

A strange but compelling piece of history

JFK in Nantucket
President John F. Kennedy confers with top aides, Robert McNamara, Dean Rusk, and Gen, Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, circa 1962.
Underwood Archives/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

When you think of presidential residences, a number of historical sites come to mind. The former homes of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower are now preserved for future generations to visit. And while it doesn’t encompass a former home of his, the site of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library was chosen in part because of its close connections to locations in North Dakota close to Roosevelt’s heart.

And then there’s the case of a structure built for John F. Kennedy’s use on Nantucket. Nominally, it’s also a living space — though unlike, say, Eisenhower’s summer home, this is the kind of domicile you’d hope to never use. Why? Well, because it’s a fallout shelter.

Writing at Smithsonian Magazine, Jenn Morson has more details on the bunker’s past — and its future. As Morson recounts, the Nantucket bunker is one of two such facilities that the U.S. government built for Kennedy; the other was located near his home in Florida.

The bunker, designed for Kennedy and his family, was not located deep underground due to the geography of Nantucket; instead, it was made from converted Quonset huts and then effectively covered in brush. In the years since Kennedy’s presidency, the bunker has been been relatively abandoned. The land on which it stands is now owned by Nantucket itself, and — according to the article — it could become a National Historic Landmark.

The article cites an interesting group of supporters behind opening the bunker to the public, from a member of the Kennedy family to a real estate developer. And it’s not hard to imagine the bunker becoming something of a destination for history-minded visitors. After all, there are plenty of presidential residences out there — but far fewer presidential fallout shelters.

More Like This

JFK headstone
Redactions Remain in Declassified JFK Assassination Documents
Dewey Defeats Truman
Two Historians Take on Misinformation With a New Anthology
Limo
Two of JFK’s Limos Slated for Presidency-Themed Auction

Recommended

Suggested for you

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower

Keep Reading

A Zodiac boat from travel company Abercrombie & Kent ferrying travelers past mountains and icebergs during an Antarctica cruise

Seeking Shackleton's "Little Voices" on a Voyage to Antarctica
Playful drunk couple passionately kissing at disco party in night club

Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
Scotty James holds up a medal after winning the halfpipe at the X Games.

How Aussie Snowboarder Scotty James Became “King Of The Halfpipe”
a collage of items from the Huckberry Winter Sale on a unfocused brown background

Huckberry's Humongous Winter Sale Is Officially On
The Keen Howser III Slip-On is a perfect slipper shoe for lounging, camping and travel

Review: Keen's Hybrid Slip-On Adventure Shoe Is Casual Footwear Perfection
three vintage watches under $10,000 on a gray background

The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000
The best chocolates to gift on Valentine's Day in 2022

This Valentine's Day, Give the Gift of Really Fancy Chocolates
Tom Colicchio's sour cherry BBQ wings.

Tom Colicchio’s Wing Recipe Deserves a Spot in Your Super Bowl Spread
a collage of Mr Porter sale items on a red/orange background

Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Ending Soon: Here’s Exactly What to Buy

Trending

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men