InsideHook
Health & Fitness | Updated September 25, 2023 1:06 pm

The 8 Secrets of the “All Blacks” Training Program

New Zealand's iconic side is a favorite at Rugby World Cup 2023

The All Blacks rugby side performing the traditional haka dance.
Is New Zealand strong enough for a top finish in Paris this fall?
Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

New Zealand is extremely good at rugby. Over the last 120 years, the men’s team, commonly known as the All Blacks, has played 19 different countries in international competition. Twelve of those countries have never beaten New Zealand. And the Kiwis are the only side to have more wins than losses against every single opponent.

Outsiders may be familiar with the team’s famed haka, a traditional Māori dance, which they perform before every game. But the team is far more than a novelty act; it’s a well-oiled machine. Rugby is the country’s national sport for a reason. And to make (and stay on) the national team, the players follow a highly specific regimen.

Here in the early stages of the Rugby World Cup 2023 (which runs from now until the end of October), New Zealand is looking to topple the likes of powerhouses like Ireland, South Africa and host nation France, in order to secure its fourth all-time trophy, and first since 2015. Powered by their legendary strength training program, they’ve got a real shot.

Can Grunting Give You a Better Workout?
Can Grunting Give You a Better Workout?

We explore whether tennis-esque squawks make HIIT any easier

The “All Blacks” Training Program

According to the All Blacks Performance Coach Dr. Nic Gill (who’s also an associate professor in human performance at the University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand) the team subscribes to the “Big Rocks” philosophy. Basically: any effective and sustainable fitness foundation should be built upon boulders, not pebbles. The team focuses on mastering the basics — strength, mobility, flexibility, nutrition, mental health — instead of throwing random darts at the board and hoping something sticks.

With that frame of mind, the All Blacks’ “training secrets” are actually surprisingly simple:

  • Compound lifts: These are big guys playing a contact sport. They need to emphasize heavy push and pull movements that recruit multiple joints. Think squats, deadlifts, bench press, etc.
  • Core work: Planks, exercises with medicine balls, V-sits, barbell rollouts — it’s all critical for strength and stability in the midsection, and often makes other moves easier.
  • Bodyweight circuits: We know Hemsworth is a huge fan. The All Blacks like to mix short bursts on the bike with strength training (pulls and presses) and mat work (like bear crawls).
  • Bear crawls: Speaking of bear crawls, this team loves them. This is a common combat exercise, which steals elements from wrestling. It demands full range of motion from the shoulders and hips, plus a tight core. This move has an obvious impact on explosiveness in the scrum.
  • One leg at a time: Formally known as “single-limb work.” Think weighted squats and step-ups to make sure there aren’t any imbalances in the body. (These can form when one leg is taking more of the load in a traditional exercise.)
  • Yoga: Big guys do yoga, too. Plus two sessions of soft tissue work a day.
  • Spinning: Wattbikes make sure these guys (who, again, are huge) can get serious cardio in without impacting their joints.
  • An open mind: Gill maintains that the brains behind that All Blacks brawn are always receptive to new ideas in fitness — they’re just not going to build the base around trends or fad diets.

There you have it. If you challenged someone at the gym to start training for “rugby shape,” they might never make it past that very first bullet point. But the excellence going down on the other side of the world doesn’t come from a scattershot strength training regimen. It’s a patient and holistic attack. Whether you tackle men for a living every weekend or not, it could help you achieve a happier, healthier life, too. Catch the All Blacks this Friday as they take on the young Italians.

More Like This

A photo of Carlos Alcaraz running for the tennis ball, with his mouth open.
Can Grunting Give You a Better Workout?
A picture of a folding bike in the outdoors.
Why Folding Bikes Aren’t Just for City Living
Icebreaker merino zoneknit shorts hero
These Are the Best Running Shorts We've Ever Tested

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan
The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
The 25 Best Pumpkin Beers, Tasted and Ranked
The Colts Are Already Doing a Great Job Ruining Anthony Richardson

Keep Reading

"Pony Express" author Will Grant.

Discovering the Changing American West Along the Pony Express Trail
Tuna Poke Nachos in a blue bowl

5 Elevated Game Day Snacks to Impress Every Palate
Mexican UFC fighter Brandon Moreno.

How a UFC Champ Recovers From a Fight
Inner Harbour, Victoria

British Columbia’s Overlooked Capital Is Your Laid-Back, Urban Vacation
Costco Outdoor Gear

The Outdoor Gear You Should Be Buying From Costco of All Places
a collage of models wearing Nike gear on an orange background

It’s the Final Countdown: What to Score From Nike’s Last Chance Blowout
The Our Place Wonder Oven

We Roasted a Whole Chicken in the Our Place Wonder Oven. Here’s How It Went.
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Allagash Axes, Adsum and Caviar Pringles
Silver watch on a cliff in front of water landscape

Hamilton’s Sequel to the Beloved Khaki Field Mechanical Is Finally Here

Trending

The Best Microbrand Watches – A Brief Guide
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.
These 8 Lifestyle Changes Will Increase Your Lifespan
The US Is Getting an All-Naked Dating Show
The 25 Best Pumpkin Beers, Tasted and Ranked