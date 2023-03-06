InsideHook
Health & Fitness | March 6, 2023 1:45 pm

Does Eye Cream Actually Do Anything?

The answer is most likely no, and yet we're all obsessed with it

Yellow eye patches against a purple background.
Our take? Don't spend all your money on eye creams and patches.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

Here’s Kiehl’s pitch for why men should use eye cream:

“The skin here is thinner than the rest of your face, meaning it’s more prone to show the effects of aging, environmental damage, and an unhealthy lifestyle. In men, an issue like sagging is actually more pronounced than in women, meaning an eye cream is the one product to help keep the eye area looking and appearing firm.”

The brand goes on to explain that conventional moisturizers are “sadly” incapable of doing much for the face’s thinnest and most sensitive patches of skin. So if you’d rather not walk around looking like you got three hours of sleep for the rest of your life, you should probably cough up $36.

It’s a compelling pitch, and one that a host of other skincare brands are pedaling. But does eye cream really do anything? Does it actually tighten and brighten the skin? Or is it just another salve for our general insecurities around aging?

According to a recent piece by Amanda Mull for The Atlantic, eye creams aren’t total bullshit. They contain ingredients that are effective at attracting and trapping moisture to the skin, and can help you achieve a smoother texture, like any other facial moisturizer.

But that’s also the problem: Eye creams are supposed to be superior to facial moisturizers, at least in the arena of removing bags from under your eyes. And yet, as Mull discovered after some low-stakes prodding of current chemists and former cosmetologists, “most beauty products don’t vary all that much.” The main difference is the lack of eye-irritants…but you can find irritant-free facial moisturizers.

A painting of a setting sun.
A Swedish Author’s Top Three Tips for Graceful Aging

Brands would rather you focused on whatever ingredient they’ve splashed across the label — caffeine, avocado, Vitamin C — even though it’s unlikely that these things will de-puff or de-line your face any better than a traditional serum. There are some levers you can pull for a younger-seeming face (don’t smoke, drink less, clean up your diet, sleep more), along with some factors you can’t control (bone structure, genetics), but no amount of eye cream rubbed into your upper cheeks is going to turn back time.

As one source told Mull, “All the new things coming out are really just marketing stories about the technologies that have existed forever.” The serums aren’t getting better, but the storytelling behind them is. Meaning that new consumers (men represent an untapped gold mine for the skincare industry) should proceed cautiously and keep expectations low.

Some may not care much whether eye cream works or not. Those wellness gummies that pop up in your Instagram ads don’t do much of anything, but people pay for $30-a-month subscriptions anyway. It’s nice to have a ritual you can stick to that feels like you’re addressing your age.

If there’s something that you should definitely be putting on your face, prioritize sunscreen, not eye cream. The science is clear on that front. Go with this one. It’s around $36…but at least it’s in the business of adding years to your life, instead of reminding you how many you’ve lived.

More Like This

The Best Sunscreens for Your Manly Face, According to Dermatologists
The Best Sunscreens for Your Manly Face, According to Dermatologists
Man with sun burn standing near water on tropical beach rear view
Wear Sunscreen, You Morons
Clean skincare products on a green textured background
Everything You Need to Know About “Clean” Skincare

Recommended

Suggested for you

For $30K a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
How the Compact Disc Changed the Music Industry
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History

Keep Reading

Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.

How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Chicken from Brine in NYC.

The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Buenos Aires at sunset

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Buenos Aires
Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now
A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
five bottles of wine on a wooden table

8 Wine Brands That Give Back
a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Trending

For $30K a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
How the Compact Disc Changed the Music Industry