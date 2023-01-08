Salvador Dali Lunched With John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Paris

Some artists spend their lives in relative isolation. Others cross paths with other artists and celebrities on a regular basis. Over the course of his long life, iconic Surrealist Salvador Dali definitely fell into the latter camp, from his early collaborations with filmmaker Luis Buñuel to a project that teamed him with Walt Disney.



There’s also the time that Dali met a honeymooning John Lennon and Yoko Ono for lunch in Paris in the late 1960s. Far Out Magazine has more details on the meeting, about which little is known. The conversation was set up by photographer Robert Whitaker, who had photographed The Beatles and later befriended Dali.



Lennon and Ono met Dali for lunch while they honeymooned in Paris in 1969. Plenty of unknowns about their meeting exist, which begs the question of what the trio’s conversation was about. To be a fly on the wall for a conversation between Dali and Ono alone on the subject of art would likely be a fascinating experience; adding Lennon into the equation could have made for another intriguing dimension to the chat.



According to the article, the lunch was the only time Lennon and Dali met. Whatever subjects the trio discussed couldn’t possibly have been as surreal as the time Dali and Whitey Ford appeared in an airline commercial a decade later, it’s safe to say.

Thanks for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and be in the know.