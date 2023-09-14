Vehicles “Passion, Speed, Style”: A Photographic History of Scuderia Ferrari Writer James Allen discusses 13 iconic images from his new book, "Ferrari: From Inside and Outside," which chronicles the marque's F1 team With director Michael Mann’s Enzo Ferrari biopic generating plenty of buzz before it hits theaters in December, the history of Italian Formula 1 racing is having a moment — which makes now the perfect time to peek inside Ferrari: From Inside and Outside from Michael Schumacher’s biographer James Allen and ACC Art Books. Featuring hundreds of stunning images from legendary photographers Rainer Schlegelmilch and Ercole Colombo, the book provides an intimate look at Ferrari’s involvement with F1 from the 1960s onwards. Herein, Allen breaks down 13 of the best photographs.

“Ferrari rarely hired Italians after a series of tragic deaths in the 1950s, criticized by the Vatican. A rare exception was Colombo’s friend Michele Alboreto in the 1980s.”

“I love this shot of a relaxed Gilles Villeneuve [center] with Enzo Ferrari [left] and Roberto Nosetto at an Imola test in 1980.”

“Schlegelmilch’s most iconic Ferrari image, summing up his ‘freezing speed’ technique. Stefan Johansson in Monaco 1985.”

“Was there ever a more flamboyant driver than Gilles Villeneuve, power sliding here at Long Beach in 1980?”

“The coolest F1 driver ever? Mario Andretti effortlessly styling it in Italy 1972.”

“We chose this as the front cover shot for the book as it says everything about the Scuderia; the color, passion, speed and style.”

“Michael Schumacher’s greatest moment: The Japanese GP 2000, when he finally won the world title for Ferrari…after a 21-year hiatus.”

“A classic Schlegelmilch Monaco GP shot. This one is of Niki Lauda in 1975.”

“The passion for Ferrari is unrivaled in any sports team, let alone F1 team. The ‘tifosi’ really show it when Ferrari wins in Monza.”

“A lovely imaginative composition of the Ferrari transporter by Colombo from 1995.”

“Another win for Schumacher. With him, Jean Todt and Ross Brawn, Ferrari were unbeatable in the early 2000s.”

“Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari career started well; he won Monza in 2019. But the Scuderia has been going though tough times since.”