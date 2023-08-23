The 6 Best Hotels in Hong Kong, From Historic Stays to Zen Hideaways

Hong Kong’s hotel craze began nearly a century ago when the Peninsula Hong Kong swung open its gilded doors in 1928. Since then, countless hotels have scooped up space in the city’s ever-climbing skyline.

But the hotel scene here isn’t just designated for weary travelers. You’ll find Hong Kongers frequent five-star establishments every day of the week. From a weekend afternoon tea at the Butterfly Room inside the Rosewood to a dim sum power lunch at Man Wah in the Mandarin Oriental, hotels are a part of everyday life here.

With tens of thousands of travelers flocking to the city thanks to its free-flight scheme, they’re spoiled for choice when it comes to accommodation. Whether you’re looking for incredible views of the daily Symphony of Lights show or an ultra-serene city escape, Hong Kong has something for every kind of traveler.

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong Courtesy

For a business base

Long known as a major financial hub, Hong Kong is swimming with suits. The Four Seasons’ prime location in Central and its in-house connection to the IFC (International Finance Centre) skyscraper makes it an ideal place to set up shop. The hotel’s 399 rooms got a facelift during the pandemic, with marble bathrooms, deep blue carpets and floor-to-ceiling windows dominating the space. But the hotel’s legacy lives on through its dining, housing the first three-Michelin-star Chinese restaurants. Lung King Heen and its iconic barbecued pork buns are a favorite for business lunches. Debuting in 2021, the lobby-side bar Argo is ranked number eight on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, and number 28 in the world. Perfect for a post-meeting burger, it also mixes some of the best cocktails in town.

Rosewood Hong Kong Courtesy

For the total luxury package

Located on the Kowloon side, the Rosewood is a showstopper in every sense. Inside a 65-story waterside skyscraper, its 413 super-spacious rooms and suites blend Chinese design touches and British patterns in an elegant nod to Hong Kong’s colonial history. Each room includes double tin octagon sinks, double Arabescato marble showers, a soaking tub and a painting of Hong Kong made by a local artist. Its 11 dining options include the Michelin-starred Chaat, the dim-sum hotspot the Legacy House, and Darkside, which is number nine on Asia’s Best Bars list. The 40th-floor Manor Club includes thrice-daily buffets, endless bubbly and wraparound balcony views. Reserved for suite guests and club members, it’s well worth the upgrade. But all guests have access to the stellar wellness area, which comes with a generous fitness center, a seven-room Asaya spa and an infinity pool with sweeping skyline views.

Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong Courtesy

For glam in the center of it all

Celebrating 60 years, this property is the first Mandarin Oriental hotel and the first hotel on Hong Kong Island. Needless to say, old-world charm fills this 447-room central landmark. Minutes from the MRT, the Star Ferry, Ding Dings (Hong Kong’s famous trams) and any red taxi cab in the city, its prime locale makes it ideal for exploring the city. But once you enter the soft and sophisticated rooms, especially those with accompanying Mandarin Club access, it will be hard to leave. Newly designed, the 23rd floor club level is open and airy, serving all-day drinks, breakfast, afternoon tea, evening canapes and spectacular views. Should you need something more substantial, there are nine dining venues to choose from, including the Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Man Wah. The izakaya-inspired Aubrey is number 17 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, serving innovative Japanese cocktails; while downstairs, the iconic Captain’s Bar has been serving beer in silver tankards for over 50 years.

The Upper House Courtesy

For privacy and minimalism

As its name implies, the Upper House sits on the top floors of the JW Marriott building inside the hotel-packed Pacific Place. The first major project by famed Hong Kong designer André Fu, it’s a supremely serene space to rest your head. With just 117 rooms, it’s practically boutique by Hong Kong standards. The interiors are minimalist, with soft timbers and a Japanese aesthetic defining its Zen vibe. Pops of deep green match the verdant views of the Peak from its floor-to-ceiling windows, while velvety plush furniture and a fluffy bathrobe warm the space. Its revamped signature restaurant Salisterra is a crowd-pleaser with sky-high views from the 49th floor. Comforting Mediterranean food, including Marseille-style bouillabaisse and house-made gnocchi, alongside impeccable service and creative craft cocktails, make it a delightful date-night spot.

The Peninsula Hong Kong Courtesy

For a piece of Hong Kong history

There’s something intoxicating about stepping into a hotel with decades of history. Nicknamed “The Grande Dame of the Far East,” this Kowloon mainstay is as grand as they come. Here, guests arrive by Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB and enter the city’s most spectacular lobby. Gilded columns, cathedral-high ceilings, live classical music and Hong Kong’s most famous afternoon tea welcome travelers. But the most miraculous part? The hotel’s seamless combination of its storied history and modern comforts. Its 300 rooms and suites are split between the original building and its newer addition. Each is outfitted with classic clotted-cream interiors against dark lacquered wood, Chinese flower patterns and an iPad that controls everything from curtains to AC. Besides a must-try afternoon tea in the Lobby, the Peninsula serves one of the city’s most iconic dim sum lunches inside Spring Moon. Keeping things contemporary, Felix combines 28th-floor views, a trendy club vibe and lick-your-plate European food.

The Landmark Courtesy

For a plush couple’s getaway

The next-door neighbor and sister hotel to the city’s OG Mandarin Oriental has a more intimate feel. With just 111 rooms and suites, they’re renowned for their size and family-sized tubs that take center stage. Ideal for a romantic weekend, rooms are sleek and sexy with soft lighting and pillow-like beds. The Landmark also has some of the city’s most exciting dining destinations. PDT (Please Don’t Tell), the hotel’s speakeasy, is a New York transplant with Big Apple-inspired bites and cocktails. It has five other places to eat and drink, including the exclusive three-Michelin-starred Sushi Shikon, and the ultra-glam two-Michelin Amber, which also earned Michelin’s sustainability-focused Green Star in 2022.