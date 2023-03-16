15 On-Sale Sleep Products Worth Shopping Right Now

“Sleep Awareness Week” is a campaign that supports the benefits of sleep, and more specifically, getting a better night’s rest — one of the most important steps in improving overall health and well-being. It’s fitting that Sleep Awareness Week begins on March 12 at the start of Daylight Saving Time, when Americans lose a much-needed hour of sleep in exchange for a boost of serotonin due to it no longer getting dark at 5 p.m.

Until we are freed of this archaic tradition, we must continue to set our clocks back each spring and disrupt our circadian rhythms — leaving us feeling cranky, groggy or flat-out exhausted. I, personally, always struggle with DST. It takes about a week for me to fully recuperate, so I’ve been extra mindful of my sleeping practices this week — using an alarm clock to wake me instead of my phone, making sure my favorite sheets are clean and my white noise machine is charged. Things I should probably be doing year-round.

It’s why Sleep Week is a great time to reevaluate your sleeping practices. Do you have a supportive enough mattress? A pillow that doesn’t leave your neck stiff as a board in the A.M.? Design-forward furniture that makes your bedroom a relaxing, welcoming space to lay your head? If not, now’s the perfect time to get started because all of that ish is on sale right now.

Almost every sleep retailer is hosting a sale not just for Sleep Week but for the entire month of March. Below we’ve rounded up a bunch of sleep products (many of which we use and love) that are currently discounted.

Kardiel Dream 17″ Bedside Table You need a spot to put your alarm clocks, sleep lamps and white noise machines. This beautifully designed walnut bedside table from family-run furniture company Kardiel is the perfect place to do so. Buy Here : $830 $627

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set We love how soft Brooklinen’s Luxe Core sheets are. That softness is the result of a 480-thread count that provides a finish that is “slightly luminous” and looks great. Buy it now : $189 $151

Luna Weighted Blanket The Luna Weighted Blanket offers a quality option at a great price. Made with Oeko-Tex certified cotton and filled with medical grade glass beads, this blanket is hypoallergenic and free of harmful chemicals. Luna : $85 $63

Buffy Cloud Comforter Get that hotel-bedding feel at home with Buffy’s best-selling Cloud Comforter. Fluffier than down, it boasts three inches of loft, but weighs only three and a half pounds. And right now it’s 15% off. Buy Here : $149 $127

More Sleep Deals

Allswell: Extra 20% off everything with code DAYLIGHT.

Amerisleep: Save $450 on the brand’s award-winning soft, cooling and supportive mattresses.

Avocado: Take up to $300 off mattresses.

Bear: Up to 50% off all American-made sleeping products.

Birch: Take 20% off sitewide — and get two free Eco-Rest pillows.

Casper: The popular DTC brand is taking up to 20% off all of its top-rated pillows. The best-selling Original Queen mattress is also discounted to just $995.

Eight Sleep: Save up to $100 on the Pod 3 — a technologically advanced mattress designed to improve sleep quality.

Floyd: Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd is taking 20% off all of its modern, modular home goods. This includes its hybrid mattress and handsome platform bed frame.

Helix: The personalized mattress brand is taking 20% off sitewide and throwing in two free Dream Pillows.

Lessa: Take up to $700 off expert-recommended hybrid mattresses and snag two free pillows.

Nectar: Everything is 33% off.

Nest Bedding: Shop organic, sustainable mattresses and save up to 60%.

Purple: Take up to $800 off Purple’s mattress set that includes their supportive-yet-soft mattresses made with the brand’s special Purple GelFlex Grid and the Ascent® Adjustable Base.

Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on closeout models.

Tuft and Needle: Up to $470 off the Legacy Original Mattress.

Zoma: Designed to provide performance-enhancing sleep, Zoma’s sports mattresses are $150 off.