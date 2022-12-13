InsideHook
For a Last-Minute Gift, Try a Seasonal Arrangement

Same- and next-day deliveries are available on a number of holiday bouquets and gifts

Holiday Flower Tree Musical Merriment from 1-800-Flowers
The Holiday Flower Tree Musical Merriment from 1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers
By Kirk Miller

You don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary or a birthday to send flowers.How about now?

1-800-Flowers.com offers up a number of Christmas/holiday arrangements that fit in perfectly with the season (side note: they also offer some gift baskets if you’re not in the flower mood). 

Here’s the real kicker: They can do some next-day or even same-day delivery for orders placed on Christmas Eve or even Christmas Day. In case you want or need something last minute (and not because you put it off).

Below, a few arrangements that capture the holiday spirit, available in multiple sizes:

Holiday Flower Tree Musical Merriment
Holiday Flower Tree Musical Merriment
1-800-Flowers

Holiday Flower Tree Musical Merriment

BUY HERE: $70-$100
Winter Wishes Bouquet
Winter Wishes Bouquet
1-800-Flowers

Winter Wishes Bouquet

BUY HERE: $50-$80
Fields of Europe Christmas
Fields of Europe Christmas
1-800-Flowers

Fields of Europe Christmas

BUY HERE: $50-$80
Sparkling Holiday Ornament
Sparkling Holiday Ornament
1-800-Flowers

Sparkling Holiday Ornament

BUY HERE: $50-$60
Christmas Cactus
Christmas Cactus
1-800-Flowers

Christmas Cactus

BUY HERE: $50-$70

