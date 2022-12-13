For a Last-Minute Gift, Try a Seasonal Arrangement
Same- and next-day deliveries are available on a number of holiday bouquets and gifts
You don’t have to wait for Valentine’s Day, an anniversary or a birthday to send flowers.How about now?
1-800-Flowers.com offers up a number of Christmas/holiday arrangements that fit in perfectly with the season (side note: they also offer some gift baskets if you’re not in the flower mood).
Here’s the real kicker: They can do some next-day or even same-day delivery for orders placed on Christmas Eve or even Christmas Day. In case you want or need something last minute (and not because you put it off).
Below, a few arrangements that capture the holiday spirit, available in multiple sizes:
Holiday Flower Tree Musical Merriment
Winter Wishes Bouquet
Fields of Europe Christmas
Sparkling Holiday Ornament
Christmas Cactus
