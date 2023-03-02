We don’t know about you, but our skin is screaming, crying, throwing up — all thanks to Old Man Winter. The season of bitter cold air and moisture-zapping, dry-as-hell heaters has completely wrecked our skin, leaving it dehydrated, wearied and prone to breakouts.

If you’re in a similar boat, it might be time to bring in the reinforcements — i.e. those heavy-duty moisturizers, toners, retinols and the like. But if you find your skincare arsenal is running low, or you don’t have much of one to begin with, now’s the perfect time to stock up because Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale is in full swing.

A surplus of 5-star, dermatologist-approved skincare items are all up to 20% off with code REFRESH. You can shop the entire sale here, or see below for our favorite discounted skincare, many of which have come expert-recommended.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to restock her skincare drawer (an extremely nice gesture), you don’t want to miss this massive beauty event, which ends on 3/10.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 While you should be wearing sunscreen all year round, spring is the perfect time to get back into the habit if you’ve gotten lazy since summer. Actually, today is the perfect time to do it because EltaMD’s top-rated UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is 20%. Buy Here : $41 $33

NuFACE Mini A travel-sized version of one of the top-rated facial toning devices on the market is getting a rare discount. Buy Here : $209 $167

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ml We know, $300 for a moisturizer is quite insane, but so is this Augustinus Bader formula which is packed with potent omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants. The innovative cream helps protect skin from pollutants and other environmental damage, deeply hydrates dry skin and brightens your complexion. Buy Here : $290 $232

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant Don’t be scared by the words “chemical exfoliant,” in the fine print of Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid. The top-rated skincare product basically has the consistency of a toner but does its work invisibly, evening tone and texture with regular use, for younger-looking skin. Buy Here : $34 $29

COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch You likely need a restock on your hydrocolloid patches — miracle workers for when you wake up with a giant zit on your face. Buy Here : $6 $5