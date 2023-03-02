InsideHook
Health & Fitness | March 2, 2023 12:06 pm

9 Items Worth Buying From Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale

The crème de la crème of skincare products are now up to 20% off

Skincare items on sale during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale
Use code REFRESH to take up to 20% off some of our must-have skincare items.
Dermstore/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

We don’t know about you, but our skin is screaming, crying, throwing up — all thanks to Old Man Winter. The season of bitter cold air and moisture-zapping, dry-as-hell heaters has completely wrecked our skin, leaving it dehydrated, wearied and prone to breakouts.

If you’re in a similar boat, it might be time to bring in the reinforcements — i.e. those heavy-duty moisturizers, toners, retinols and the like. But if you find your skincare arsenal is running low, or you don’t have much of one to begin with, now’s the perfect time to stock up because Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale is in full swing.

Everything You Need to Know About “Clean” Skincare
Everything You Need to Know About “Clean” Skincare

A straightforward guide to understanding which brands (and which ingredients) you should be looking for

A surplus of 5-star, dermatologist-approved skincare items are all up to 20% off with code REFRESH. You can shop the entire sale here, or see below for our favorite discounted skincare, many of which have come expert-recommended.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to restock her skincare drawer (an extremely nice gesture), you don’t want to miss this massive beauty event, which ends on 3/10.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

While you should be wearing sunscreen all year round, spring is the perfect time to get back into the habit if you’ve gotten lazy since summer. Actually, today is the perfect time to do it because EltaMD’s top-rated UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 is 20%.

Buy Here : $41$33
Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash
Glytone Exfoliating Body Wash

Dr. Michele S. Green, a world-renowned cosmetic dermatologist, recommended this exfoliating body wash to combat body acne. Using glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells and smooth out skin, Glystone’s Exfoliating Body Wash and Exfoliating Body Lotion are both 20% off.

Buy Here : $34$27
NuFACE Mini
NuFACE Mini

A travel-sized version of one of the top-rated facial toning devices on the market is getting a rare discount.

Buy Here : $209$167
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ml
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 50ml

We know, $300 for a moisturizer is quite insane, but so is this Augustinus Bader formula which is packed with potent omega-6 fatty acids and antioxidants. The innovative cream helps protect skin from pollutants and other environmental damage, deeply hydrates dry skin and brightens your complexion.

Buy Here : $290$232
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Don’t be scared by the words “chemical exfoliant,” in the fine print of Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid. The top-rated skincare product basically has the consistency of a toner but does its work invisibly, evening tone and texture with regular use, for younger-looking skin.

Buy Here : $34$29
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch
COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

You likely need a restock on your hydrocolloid patches — miracle workers for when you wake up with a giant zit on your face.

Buy Here : $6$5
SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 35
SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Broad-Spectrum SPF 35

An expert-approved SPF, now 20% off. “If you’re looking for a double-duty sunscreen that helps with aging, SkinMedica’s Total Defense and Repair has a boost of antioxidants,” George Baxter-Holder, an Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner, told us.

Buy Here : $40$32
SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol Complex 0.5 (1 fl. oz.)
SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol Complex 0.5 (1 fl. oz.)

Retinol is the miracle skincare product, you, a man, should absolutely be using. Save 20% on SkinMedica’s 5-star-rated anti-acne, anti-aging retinol-based, night lotion.

Buy Here : $80$64
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (6 oz.)
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (6 oz.)

Easily the juiciest, thickest, most hydrating lotion we’ve tried. Dry skin begone! First Aid Beauty’s all-over cream is 20% off.

Buy Here : $38$30

