First Time in Austin? Here’s Where to Eat

Whether you’re on vacation, in town for business, attending SXSW, or are one of the many thousands who’ve moved to Austin in recent years, we’re betting you’re a person who eats. And as a person who eats, you may be interested to know the best and most iconic restaurants in Austin. We’re talking about can’t-miss tacos, fine-dining classics and new additions to the city that have brightened Austin’s culinary landscape. If you’re on a budget, looking to splurge or fall somewhere between, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Austin.

Spread from Canje Canje

Opened in fall 2021, Canje is a new darling of Austin’s food scene, quickly racking up national recognition and awards for its Carribean menu. Named for the national bird of Guyana, Canje pulls from chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s background and spotlights flavors and cooking techniques from Guyana and Caribbean islands. Think grilled pink shrimp with smoked chili, albacore ceviche with sour orange, peanuts and sweet peppers, and a wild boar pepper pot.

Spread from Nixta Nixta

James Beard winner Edgar Rico opened Nixta in 2019 and proved to any remaining naysayers that tacos, whether simple or refined, are magic. The little restaurant and its tiny kitchen pump out fresh tortillas, enlisting them for creative tacos stuffed with chorizo, roasted cauliflower, duck confit and duck fat refried beans. Such dishes live alongside a few unexpected items, like the Mayan pumpkin seed dip, sikil p’aak, citrusy salads and Persian rice pudding. That thoughtfulness extends to the drinks list, which features low-intervention wines, beers, ciders and pulque.

Entree from Birdie’s John Davidson

Birdie’s exudes that classic Austin charm, in which some of the city’s best food can be eaten in a backyard while wearing a T-shirt. The unpretentious restaurant is walk-in only and pairs a simple counter-service interior with a shady patio, where the chef’s “fine-casual” menu features seasonal plates that change regularly and take inspiration from France and Italy. Choose a handful of dishes to share with your tablemates, and throw in a bottle of pet-nat or orange wine to complete the spread.

Spread from Suerte Suerte

Chef Fermin Nunez worked his way through some of Austin’s best kitchens before opening Suerte, an ode to Mexican food. They take masa seriously here — corn is ground and nixtamalized in-house, and the result shows up in tacos and tlayudas. There’s a lot to like, including the smoky barbacoa and confit rabbit, but first-timers should be required to order the suadero tacos, a delightful combo of wagyu brisket, “black magic oil,” avocado crudo, onion and cilantro.

Interior of Uchiko Hai Hospitality

This slightly dressed-down sibling to Tyson Cole’s Uchi flagship serves a similar menu and all the sushi you desire. So, load up on the raw fish, including several options sourced straight from Tokyo’s famed Toyosu market. But the lively Uchiko differentiates itself via fiery char and smoke courtesy of the restaurant’s hearth, which you can see in dishes like the Tiger Cry, featuring grilled wagyu and charred green onion.

Steak from Jeffrey’s Jeffrey’s

Open since 1975, Jeffrey’s was a pioneer before Austin’s more recent dining boom, serving well-executed food in a handsome setting. It was the place you’d take a date or a client, or hope to go when you weren’t paying the bill. The restaurant changed hands in 2011 but is still one of the city’s best fine-dining options without being stuffy. The menu features dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood and traditional caviar service alongside solid cocktails and an impressive wine list.

Spread from Odd Duck Odd Duck

Chef Bryce Gilmore (Barley Swine) opened Odd Duck as a food trailer in 2009. His use of whole hogs and a dedication to snout-to-tail cooking was an instant hit, and the concept has since expanded into a spacious restaurant featuring local, seasonal ingredients across its eclectic menu. Order a variety of plates to share amongst your table, and pair your food with craft beers, ciders and wines. If you like what you eat, also try Gilmore’s extra-casual bakery and beer garden spinoff, Sour Duck.

Food from Justine’s Justine’s

This eastside classic is the rare restaurant that exudes all the hallmarks of a neighborhood French bistro while still feeling fresh and exciting each time you dine. The low-lit space is comfortable and date-worthy, but you’ll feel just at home with friends or a solo night sitting at the bar. Order escargot, mussels and steak frites, all paired with a bottle of wine from the thoughtful list, and you won’t want to leave.

Interior of El Naranjo Resplendent Agency

Chef Iliana de la Vega came to Austin from Oaxaca in 2012, bringing with her the rich traditions and flavors of home. You can and should sample a variety of dishes at her restaurant, which features indigenous Mexican ingredients and house-made masa, but the mole is a must. It’s typically available in two varieties, like a deep and dark mole negro and a lighter mole amarillo. Those moles and a relentless dedication to traditional cooking earned de la Vega the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Texas.

Austin BBQ

OK, this one’s an entire category rather than a specific restaurant, but hear us out. You could spend a very productive month eating at a different barbecue joint each day, and the city’s options range from classic Central Texas-style barbecue to modern interpretations of the craft. So, it’s difficult — and maybe even irresponsible — to choose just one. Franklin is always a good place to start, considering its massive impact on the city’s barbecue scene. But don’t miss Leroy and Lewis, Interstellar, Distant Relatives, Valentina’s, Micklethwait Craft Meats and La Barbecue — each smokes top-notch meats and adds a little personal style to the menu. Go early, prepare to wait, and maybe mix in a salad or two between rounds.