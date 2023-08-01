Given both its proximity to the ocean and a certain propensity for luxury, Miami is unsurprisingly one of the top destinations for sushi in the country. Whether you’re looking for a special occasion omakase from a Michelin-starred sushi chef or a delicious deal hidden in a wholly unexpected locale, we’ve got the spot for you.

Mid Beach

This unassuming place in the rear of a condo development is almost impossible to find, but commit to your mission, and you’ll be rewarded with no-fuss, top-quality sushi at ultra-reasonable prices. In addition to classic nigiri and maki, each of which features fresh fish and perfectly seasoned rice, dig into house signatures like the Hoshi Dragon (with salmon, tempura shrimp, eel, cream cheese and masago) or the Latino, which pairs tuna and cucumber with micro cilantro and spicy sauce. The kitchen also turns out hot plates like teriyaki salmon and sesame-crusted ahi tuna, and be sure to save space for the Thai doughnuts for dessert.

5401 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach (yes, it’s in a condo building — buzz to enter from Collins, then ask the building receptionist for directions) (map)

Omakase box Makoto

Bal Harbour

This airy, elegant restaurant decked out in coral and saffron hues is the ideal spot to dig into fresh fish flown in three times a week from Tokyo. In and among more familiar offerings like spicy tuna and California rolls, you’ll find some real gems like Hokkaido uni or Japanese wagyu beef nigiri, not to mention a spicy scallop roll walking the line between tradition and innovation. The samplers offer great value, but if you’re celebrating a special occasion, you’ll certainly fall for the omakase, showing off chef Makoto Okuwa’s mastery of Edomae-style sushi.

9700 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach (map)

Shingo Nigiri Shingo/SALAR ABDUAZIZ

Coral Gables

This brand-new, 14-seat omakase experience has already got Coral Gables talking: It’s not every day that one of the city’s top sushi chefs launches such a standout omakase. Fish here is sourced from some of the best purveyors both locally and in Japan, notably Hokkaido and Tokyo’s Toyosu market. With this rich bounty, Michelin-starred chef Shingo Akikuni has crafted some truly memorable bites, from crispy binchotan-grilled eel topped tableside with caviar or house-cured kohada, a “must-try” according to the chef himself.

112 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables (map)

Fresh Summer Roll Ruben Cabrera

South Beach

As South Beach’s first Japanese restaurant — not to mention the second-longest-operating restaurant after Joe’s Stone Crab — Toni’s is still doing things right 36 years later. It’s not the scene-iest of spots, which is frankly welcome: Fresh and affordable top-quality sushi are the major selling points, and that should be more than enough to get any sushi fan through the door. While you can order all manner of maki both classic and innovative, from spicy hamachi to chicken katsu with curry mayonnaise and lobster tempura, sometimes sticking to the basics is best. Toni’s Choice affords a mix of sushi, sashimi and maki for one, two or three people, and given the quality on offer, it’s a steal starting at $42.

1208 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach (map)

A la carte offerings allow you to add luxe appeal should you desire. Omakai

Wynwood

The omakase experience at Omakai is one of the more reasonable ones on offer in Wynwood, starting at just $26, and while those who love watching the chefs at work may be a touch disappointed to discover the table-service-only approach, the quality here more than delivers. A la carte offerings allow you to add luxe appeal should you desire: Depending on the day, offerings may include cured mackerel, truffled o-toro, unagi foie gras or wagyu tartare with pear and quail egg, all of which are served with a smile from the particularly genial staff.



2107 NW 2nd Avenue (map)