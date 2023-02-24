Remixed Israeli and Detroit-Style Pizza Top Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Miami’s status as a dining capital seems to be cemented with every passing day. This month, our mouths are watering as Detroit-style pizza, elevated Israeli fare and healthy, build-your-own bowls join the foodscape here in Florida. Whether you’re a craft cocktail fan or an Italian food stan, we’ve got you covered with addresses from Wynwood to Fort Lauderdale and beyond.

Spread from Square Pie City Janel Kilnisan Photography

Design District

You’re here because: This restaurant from hometown celeb chef Jeremiah Bullfrog couldn’t have opened at a better time. A true slice shop — something Bullfrog says was “lacking in the 305” — this spot ultimately curates a simple aesthetic that allows diners to focus on the excellent food. Oh right, and a bit on that Bacchus mural from local artist Claudio Picasso.

You’re dining on: The same signature airy pies that conquered hearts and palates at South Beach’s Time Out Market, now with a secret menu for those in the know (read: following on Insta) and a cocktail program from Broken Shaker’s Mike Parish. Half or full pies include the Classix topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan; Red in the Head, Fire in Bed boasts Calabrian chile, mozzarella and provolone; Many Magical Mushrooms features a white base adorned with cremini mushrooms, porcini dust, mozzarella, asiago and garlic; and the All White E’rrythang features house-made ricotta made from leftover whey from straining cheese in-house.

3918 N Miami Avenue

Spread from Higher Ground Higher Ground

Wynwood

You’re here because: Your LBB of craft cocktail spots could always use another entry — especially one this beautiful! Helmed by Broken Shaker’s Bar Lab Hospitality, this outdoor lounge at the new Arlo Wynwood hotel has quickly (and unsurprisingly) become a favorite for Miami’s who’s who of artists, gallerists and art lovers, thanks to its São Paolo rooftop vibe complete with fanciful wicker chairs, chaises and swings for sitting while you sip.

You’re dining on: An array of small plates from chef Brad Kilgore intended to pair perfectly with the cocktails curated by Christine Wiseman, Bar Lab’s global beverage director. Wiseman took inspiration from the flavors and colors of Latin America to craft the bespoke drinks here: Sunset on la Playa marries mezcal, Strega and Giffard Banane with coriander turmeric elixir and aji amarillo; Inca Orchid pairs Patrón and pisco with house-made Peruvian chicha morada for a spicy flavor and a purple hue. Dishes to accompany these creative tipples may include local crudo with aji pepper cream, shrimp cocktail with Belizean cocktail sauce or beef tartare with ancho chile served in lettuce cups — all the better to enjoy one-handed as you nurse your drink.

2217 NW Miami Court

This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade Chef Fernando Salazar of Platea shares how to make his rack of lamb inspired by pollo a la brasa

Spread from Branja Ruth Kim

Buena Vista

You’re here because: Maybe you stumbled upon Tom Aviv’s imaginative plays on Middle Eastern cuisine thanks to his 2016 MasterChef Israel win, or maybe you’ve been on the prowl for more kosher-style dining options in Miami. Either way, chef Aviv’s first U.S. restaurant concept is sure to please, with its distinct design evoking ‘70s Tel Aviv, complete with warm pastel colors and retro art vignettes from Tel Aviv’s Paul Curran.

You’re dining on: Elevated Israeli dishes with flavorful, imaginative twists: the Falafish, a falafel and fish hybrid, or Krouv, a short rib-inspired dish made from slow-cooked cabbage. The Thai-inspired Tuktuk Kebab sees kosher beef glazed in sweet-and-sour tamarind. A selection of premium cocktails like za’atar-infused tequila Purple Rain is sure to provide the perfect pairing.

5010 NE 2nd Avenue

Exterior of La Fuga La Fuga

Fort Lauderdale

You’re here because: Coastal Italian food is your jam, and this spot located within the new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is sure to please anyone who loves handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza and fresh, local seafood. (Read: All of us.) The restaurant takes advantage of the Art Deco architecture of the 1949 boutique property to transport you to the Italian coast, complete with vintage artwork and a prominent U-shaped bar — the perfect place to indulge in a cocktail or two before your meal.

You’re dining on: Italian classics with a few contemporary twists from Executive Chef Michael Mayer and his team. Appetizers may see grilled octopus paired with cannellini beans and a savory cracked olive salad, while yellowfin tuna tartare comes seasoned with capers, oven-roasted tomatoes and pepper oil. Mains are dominated by house-made pasta like tortellini in brodo filled with mortadella and Parma ham; house-made gnocchi is served with slow-roasted pork sugo and sweet butternut squash. Pizza lovers’ hearts will be conquered by hand-tossed pies topped with anything from spicy buffalo mozzarella and marinara sauce to pesto, Parma ham, figs, goat cheese and rocket. And don’t miss the top-notch house-made limoncello!

2900 Riomar Street

Spread from Fresh Kitchen Fresh Kitchen

Midtown

You’re here because: Frankly it was about time Miami got its own outpost of this build-your-own bowl concept, which already boasts 12 locations statewide. In keeping with the brand’s art-centric vibe, the new location features a mural from local artist Brandy Swope: a psychedelic take on Fresh Kitchen’s culinary ethos. The new branch will also be taking part in the brand’s new composting initiative, to make it as healthy for the planet as it is for diners.

You’re dining on: A menu of build-your-own bowls that totally redefine fast food. Choose from bases like fresh greens, sweet potato noodles or seasoned rice, and top with your choice of grilled meats, responsibly-sourced salmon, tofu, veggies like maple sweet potatoes or spiced chickpeas, and sauces like house-made sriracha. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured it’ll be ultra-clean and devoid of gluten, hormones and antibiotics — including the gluten-free, paleo-friendly chocolate chip cookies.

3201 North Miami Avenue, Suite 103