25 DC Concerts You Don’t Want to Miss This Winter

A season of jam bands, post-punk, neo-soul, thrash and Mexican indie rock are all on their way, and promise to keep the next three months a little warmer. Musically warmer. It’s still cold outside, and the outdoor concerts are still months away.

Umphrey’s McGee at 9:30 Club, January 12 and 13

Two nights of celebration for jamming for 25 years. I bet they jam.

Ekko Astral at Songbyrd, January 14

The local critics’ darlings of 2023?

Lady Wray at Black Cat, January 20

If you enjoyed what she did on 2016’s Queen Alone, you’ll enjoy what she’s doing on 2022’s Piece of Me.

Dry Cleaning at Howard Theatre, January 31

Are you supposed to dance or just nod along in approval? Either should work.

The Hold Steady at Black Cat, February 3

The Hold Steady are celebrating 20 years as a band. Hundreds and hundreds of local 40-year-olds will also be celebrating 20 years of The Hold Steady.

Sister Nancy at Union Stage, February 3

The reggae legend is living and touring and you will hear “Bam Bam.”

GEL at Comet Ping Pong, February 5

Riding the fine line between metal and garage, GEL is everything you want in a band playing the tiny Comet Ping Pong.

Samia at 9:30 Club, February 7

Her mom is Kathy Najimy. How can you not want to see the offspring of Peggy Hill?

Bacchae at Songbyrd, February 10

They released their most recent album, Pleasure Vision, in March 2020. They deserve better karma.

The Mountain Goats at Birchmere, February 10

It’s an acoustic duo version of The Mountain Goats, but that will not dissuade super fans from singing along super loud.

Breezy Supreme at DC9, February 11

The sound of modern pop punk. The Warped Tour kind. The Taking Back Sunday kind.

Kimbra at 9:30 Club, February 12

Her latest, “replay!”, is quite aggressive and well suited to getting a crowd going.

Julia Wolf at Union Stage, February 13

“Gothic Babe Tendencies” is misleading. It is not at all goth.

Viagra Boys at 9:30 Club, February 13

Sincere insincerity? Punk rock commentary? Whatever and however it’s classified, it’s great.

GloRilla at Howard Theatre, February 25

A co-sign from Cardi B can’t hurt.

Enjambe at Union Stage, February 26

The sounds of the best and brightest aspects of mid-2000s indie rock, via a group very much of now from Mexico.

SZA at Capital One Arena, February 27

Based on how often Black Panther is on basic cable, I’ve heard SZA more than any artist since 2018. In related news, her latest, SOS, is pretty great.

The Dandy Warhols at Black Cat, March 1

Bohemian like them.

Journey at Capital One Arena, March 1

If you also don’t stop believin’, maybe you could still sell-out arenas in year 50 of your existence.

Betty Who at The Anthem, March 10

The sweatiest/danciest big concert this winter.

Regina Spektor at Warner Theatre, March 15

She’s eight albums, 22 years and seemingly hundreds of TV show uses into a critically acclaimed career.

Stephen Marley at Fillmore Silver Spring, March 15

He’s performing some of his dad’s classics on this tour.

Chiiild at Union Stage, March 24

A bit The Weeknd, a bit Kid Cudi, much more affordable.

Ari Lennox at Fillmore Silver Spring, March 25 and 26

This is going to be a massively loud crowd for a hometown show.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Capital One Arena, March 27

The highest secondary market ticket of 2023?