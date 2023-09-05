InsideHook
Cooking | September 5, 2023 6:16 am

The Best Chicken Parm You’ll Ever Make Is Ready in 8 Minutes

Okay, some prep is required, but the final result is worth the sourcing, the dredging and the overnight refrigerating

Plated chicken parm dish
Aside from overnight prep, this recipe comes together very quickly
Tagliata
By Emily Monaco

At Tagliata, chef Julian Marucci’s chicken parm is a best-seller — and it’s no surprise. His detail-oriented nature is palpable in each and every step, from sourcing the ingredients to adding his finishing flourishes. “I love the simplicity of this classic dish,” Marucci says. “It’s definitely one of my favorite comfort foods from my childhood that we grew up eating and has become one of our most loved dishes at Tagliata.”

For his play on the classic, only the best ingredients will do. He opts for local, organic, air-chilled chicken breasts — eschewing the water frequently used in the industry produces tender meat with better flavor. He recommends seeking out fresh mozzarella from an Italian deli where it’s often made and sold on the very same day. And his tomato sauce is made with San Marzano tomatoes grown in the volcanic soil around Mount Vesuvius, specifically Cento organic or Bianco Dinapoli.

But sourcing is only part of the equation. To coax out the best texture and flavor from his chicken, he bathes it overnight in a buttermilk marinade seasoned with garlic and basil before tossing it in a mixture of panko and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese spiked with fresh herbs and Calabrian chile. Post-dredge, the chicken is chilled once more, which, Marucci says, helps the breading adhere even better to the surface of the meat.

DC’s 10 Best New Restaurants Feature Candy-Coated Cocktails and Tableside Peking Duck
DC’s 10 Best New Restaurants Feature Candy-Coated Cocktails and Tableside Peking Duck

The summer’s biggest debuts, collected for your drinking and dining pleasure

While the chicken chills, you’ve got ample time to make Marucci’s simple tomato sauce, which is crucially infused with basil only once it comes off the heat. This allows the flavor and fragrance of the basil to permeate into the sauce slowly without cooking it,” Marucci says. The resulting sauce retains all of the aroma of the basil and none of the bitterness. 

Once the chicken has been browned on the stovetop, it’s doused with sauce and basil before that fresh mozzarella is added, blanketing the basil to keep it from burning in the hot oven. At 450º F, it only takes eight minutes for the cheese to become brown and bubbly.

Chicken Parmigiana

Servings: 4

Ingredients
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, preferably local or organic, air-chilled
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 5 basil leaves
  • ½ tsp. chili flakes
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • 2 cans crushed San Marzano tomatoes (Cento organic or Bianco Dinapoli)
  • ½ onion, minced
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • ½ tsp. chili flakes
  • 1 sprig basil
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt to taste
  • 4 cups panko
  • 1 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 1 Tbsp. sweet Calabrian chili powder
  • 1 Tbsp. minced chives
  • 1 Tbsp. minced flat leaf parsley
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. black pepper
Directions

    1. Butterfly the chicken and slightly press to flatten. Combine the buttermilk, basil, chili, garlic, salt and pepper, and pour over the chicken into a Ziploc bag. Refrigerate overnight.

    2. Meanwhile, make the tomato sauce. Sauté the garlic, onion and chili in olive oil. Add the tomatoes, and simmer for 35 minutes over low heat. Remove from heat, add the basil and cool completely before chilling. Remove the basil once the sauce has chilled.

    3. The next day, combine the panko, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Calabrian chili powder, chives, parsley, salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken in the mixture, making sure to press firmly so it sticks. Lay on a tray and chill.

    4. Preheat the oven to 425 ºF.

    5. Heat about ¼ inch of canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook the chicken until golden brown on both sides and cooked through in the center, about 4 to 5 minutes per side. Lay on a sheet pan or baking dish. Spoon the sauce over the chicken, and add a few leaves of torn basil and the mozzarella cheese. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until the cheese is melted and golden brown.

    6. Finish the plating with tomato sauce on the bottom of the plate and garnish with torn fresh basil leaves.

More Like This

Big Set of colored sauces in Crockery. Different sauces, mayonnaise, mustard, soy sauce, oil and ketchup on white background.
DC’s Top Chefs on the Condiments to Keep in Your Desk
aesthetic and bright-colored bar area
Our Top DC Happy Hours for Every Night of the Week
gougères - small yellowish balls on a plate
How to Make Gougères, the Cheesy Bites That Look Basic But Taste Incredible

Most Popular

A Garden of Eden in Australia Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T in green driving up a mountain road Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background The 10 Best New Products of the Week
A group of adult men and women standing with bikes and chairs on the side of the road. The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have

Keep Reading

Four of the best bottles of whisk(e)y for September 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September
Michael Cera and Sophia Lillis in "The Adults"

If You Haven’t Seen “The Adults” Yet, You’re Missing Michael Cera’s Best Work
The new bottles of whiskey, food options, cocktails and more at the Basquiat pop-up speakeasy at Manhattan's Great Jones Distiling

This NYC Distillery Is Celebrating Basquiat Through Whiskey and Art
A golf club lining up a ball at an indoor golf simulator.

How to Use a Golf Simulator to Improve Your Game
Najee Harris of the Steelers runs with the ball during a game.

NFL Kickoff: What to Know About the AFC North and How to Bet It
Spread of sandwiches and other toppings and drinks across a table

Try a Caprese Milk Punch and Deli Classics at Chicago’s Best New Restaurants
Brown leather and red-and-white-striped couches in a gray-colored room with blue accents and nautical-themed decor

Le Petit Pali Offers Two New Reasons for a Trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea
Rosewood Baha Mar beach

A Day Trip from Miami to the Bahamas Is a Perfect Little Adventure
Two mugs of beer clinking

The Ultimate Guide to Addison Oktoberfest

Trending

The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
The 11 Best New Watches of August
These Luxury Hotels Are Taking Astrotourism to New Heights
Big Green Egg Continues to Set the Bar for Charcoal Grilling
How to Store Clothes in Small Spaces — Without Ruining Them