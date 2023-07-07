The humble burger has gotten its share of makeovers, from the double-stack Emmy Burger to the $5,000 caviar-topped Wagyu “Golden Boy,” one of the most expensive burgers in the world. But at Broward’s Quarterdecks, comfort food reigns — and executive chef Jonathan Jimenez keeps things simple with the all-American burger, a classic combo of seasoned beef patties, American cheese, chopped red onions and house-made burger sauce.

Of course, even a staple deserves to be done up right. The burger starts with a top-notch patty made with a blend of ground brisket and short rib for just the right amount of fattiness. Applewood-smoked bacon is the ideal crispy topping, bringing loads of flavor to the party. And in a world where “burger sauce” usually just means some kind of play on 1000 island, Jimenez has kicked things up considerably by spiking his with Worcestershire, garlic, A1, Dijon mustard and a hefty helping of zingy horseradish.

“I like horseradish with red meats and specialty burgers,” Jimenez says. “I wanted to implement it just to stay away from ketchup and mustard and to find that perfect balance of flavors.”

Hellmann’s mayonnaise forms the base of the flavorful sauce, a brand Jimenez prefers over Duke’s or the reigning golden child Kewpie, thanks to its consistency and texture. “I found it to be a perfect balance when it comes to sauces or dressings,” he says. “It’s creamy, not oily, easy to spread and helps me find balance when I’m creating new flavors for burgers, sandwiches or dipping sauces.”

The patties themselves are seasoned with Calgary seasoning, a spice blend from Schrieber that Jimenez likes for burgers, steak and chicken. While the beef sizzles on the grill, the chef butters and toasts challah buns, a happy medium between a classic burger bun and a heftier, richer brioche. “I like challah buns because they are not dense,” Jimenez says. “They are spongy, and a little bit sweet, which complements the rest of the flavors you’re getting in the burger.”

The bottom bun is lined with chopped red onion before being topped with the patty, which is blanketed with classic American cheese. After a touch of chopped lettuce and a slice of tomato, this burger is ready to be enjoyed.

Quarterdeck's All-American Burger Servings: 1 Ingredients 1 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise

¾ oz. prepared horseradish

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1¼ Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1¼ Tbsp. A1 sauce

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

⅓ tsp. salt

1 pinch pepper

1 8-ounce beef patty

1 challah bun

1 Tbsp. Calgary Seasoning

2 slices bacon, cooked until crisp

1 slice American cheese

1½ Tbsp. chopped red onion

2 Tbsp. chopped lettuce

1 tomato slice

Butter, for the buns

French fries, for serving Directions First, make the horseradish sauce. Drain the horseradish and combine with the mayo, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, A1 sauce, chopped parsley and garlic. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice, and whisk until combined. Season the burger patty with Calgary seasoning, and grill to your desired temperature. While the patty is cooking, butter and toast the bun. Add chopped red onion to the bottom part of the bun. Melt American cheese on top of the patty and place it on the bun. Add bacon, tomato and lettuce, and drizzle horseradish sauce over the top. Close the burger with a toothpick, and serve with a side of French fries.

