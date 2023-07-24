InsideHook
The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas

Some excellent blancos, reposados and even an añejo for $30 or less

By Kirk Miller

A few years ago we found enough tequila bottles under $30 to warrant a dedicated article on the best affordable tequilas. But with time for reflection and inflation — and an improved palate — we think that’s…actually still a pretty good number! There are plenty of good, inexpensive bottles of tequila that can be used for, say, batched drinks. And surprisingly, some of those tequilas are pretty damn fine sippers as well.

That said, where you live may play a big role. Not surprisingly, $30 doesn’t go that far in NYC liquor stores. For this updated guide, we’re sticking with $30 (and occasionally even $20) but do recognize that with delivery, taxes and 2023 cost of living prices, the bottles here may go a little above our prescribed budget.

Also, please note: A lot of publications would use the word “cheap tequila” but we prefer “affordable” as it highlights that you’re getting a flavor profile with the tequila that goes beyond the expectations presented by the sticker price. And while these brands are offering something decent for $20-$30, they probably have a few expressions that cost a bit more (and are worth the upgrade).

Olmeca Altos Plata
Olmeca Altos Plata
Olmeca Altos

Olmeca Altos Plata 

50% tahona-crushed agave and 50% roller-milled, this plata tequila was recently voted the #1 Tequila for Margaritas according to the 2023 Drinks International poll of bartenders. (See our list for the best tequilas for a margarita here) It’s got hints of citrus and vanilla with just enough earthiness to make it stand out (a bit) in cocktails but smooth enough to be a crowd-pleaser (the reposado is also pretty solid).  

BUY HERE: $28
Tequila Zarpado Blanco
Tequila Zarpado Blanco
Tequila Zarpado

Tequila Zarpado Blanco

There’s nothing unique about this tequila brand — except for the price. To find a blanco that real character (earthy, a slight minerality, spicy) at $25-ish is a steal, and the newer reposado expression is still just $30. 

BUY HERE: $26
21 Seeds Grapefruit and Hibiscus
21 Seeds Grapefruit and Hibiscus
21 Seeds

21 Seeds Grapefruit and Hibiscus

Blanco tequila infused with grapefruit and hibiscus (they also offer Valencia Orange and Cucumber Jalapeño flavors). It’s also female-owned, which is sadly still a rarity. The fruit on the nose here is exquisite. It’s not a sipper but your ideal base for a Paloma. 

BUY HERE: $30
El Tequileno Blanco
El Tequileño Blanco
El Tequileño

El Tequileño Blanco

It’s hard not to find a tequila on this list that’s not 100% Blue Weber agave. And while the world of mixtos isn’t always great, El Tequileño is a 71 percent agave and 29 percent piloncillo tequila that’s cheap and yet good enough to serve as the base for the Batangas at La Capilla, a frequent “World’s 50 Best Bars” entry. 

BUY HERE: $25
Corazon Reposado
Corazón Reposado
Sazerac

Corazón Reposado

Not only did Corazón win World’s Best Tequila at a recent World Tequila Awards, it hails from a female-owned distillery headed up by a female distiller. Does the Reposado match the hype? It features nice flavors of cooked agave, cinnamon and vanilla, falling a bit more toward an añejo. It’s rich and pleasant.

BUY HERE: $29
Lunazul El Humoso
Lunazul El Humoso
Lunazul

Lunazul El Humoso

There’s a lot of heritage here: Lunazul was founded by Francisco Beckmann, a seventh-generation descendent of Jose Antonio de Cuervo. And the brand’s big selling point is to keep things affordable ($20 is a starting point for these expressions). Their El Humoso bottle, which gets its campfire element from smoked mesquite wood, is part of a small but growing trend in the tequila business to make things a bit smoky (but not quite like mezcal). Bonus: This might be the only brand that makes a decent añejo tequila for under $30.

BUY HERE: $32
Cazadores Cafe
Cazadores Café
Tequila Cazadores

Cazadores Café

You can probably find a few expressions of Cazadores below $30 and you’ll get yourself a fine mixer. But more interesting, the highland distillery — which, fun fact, plays Mozart during the fermentation process to soothe the yeast —  just released Cazadores Cafe, a $30 tequila coffee liqueur (33% ABV) that should serve as a solid replacement for the discontinued Patrón XO Café.

BUY HERE: $28
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
Pueblo Viejo

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

A random find of ours. If your local bar uses this blanco for shots, you’re in luck: while lacking much character, Pueblo Viejo is incredibly smooth (even the overproof 104 release).

BUY HERE: $20
Espolòn Blanco
Espolòn Blanco
Espolòn

Espolòn Blanco

The best margarita we tasted last year utilized a very basic recipe (Cointreau, lime juice, tequila, salty rim) and involved this blanco, which is bright and citrusy with just enough pepper and spice to hold your drink up, but smooth enough to keep you going back for, well, way more than you should. 

BUY HERE: $27
Cimarron Blanco
Cimarron Blanco
Terranova Spirits

Cimarron Blanco

Finding an additive-free tequila is challenging enough —  they only represent 30 percent of the market. Finding one under $30? Incredibly difficult, but this highland distillery offers up something a little drier on the palate with some real complexity … for both its 1L blanco and its reposado.

BUY HERE: $24

