The Best Movies, TV and Music for June

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: you can find our monthly book guide a little later this week).

In a month with a buzzy new Spider-Man sequel, a Wes Anderson film and the return of Indiana Jones, why spotlight a Jennifer Lawrence comedy? Because No Hard Feelings is the first major studio comedy in years to attempt something, well, kind of crass. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky — who helmed the entertaining Good Boys — this comedy finds Lawrence “dating” an introverted 19-year-old as part of a job. It also features Ebon-Moss-Bachrach from The Bear, which, see below. (6/23, theaters)

More new films coming to the big and small screens: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (6/2, theaters); Flamin’ Hot (6/9, Disney+/Hulu); The Flash (6/16, theaters); Asteroid City (6/16, theaters); Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (6/30, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: The Bear

To quote the trailer, it’s both a facelift and a gut. In season 2, Carmy and his kitchen crew attempt to transform The Beef into The Bear, which aims to be more elevated (that said, most season 2 plot points have been kept under wraps). New to the cast? None other than Bob Odenkirk. (6/22, Hulu)

More returning TV shows: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (6/7, FXX); Human Resources (6/9, Netflix); Black Mirror (6/15, Netflix); And Just Like That (6/22, MAX); The Witcher (6/29, Netflix)

Boots Riley follows up his caustic satire Sorry to Bother You with this surreal comedy series, which involves a 19-year-old, 13-foot-tall Black man navigating life in Oakland, where he worships a superhero named The Hero, played by Walter Goggins. (6/23, Prime Video)

More new TV series: Vortex (6/2, Netflix); Based on a True Story (6/8, Peacock); The Walking Dead: Dead City (6/18, AMC); Secret Invasion (6/21, Disney+); Hijack (6/28, Apple TV+)

But Here We Are is the Foo’s 11th studio album and the first one since the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins early last year. And the album doesn’t shy away from that tragedy; on the band’s website, they called the new music “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured recently” and promise that the 10 songs “run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance.” The first single, “Rescued,” is equal parts aggressive and melodic, while “The Teacher” is a moody, epic 10-minute track that evokes a bit of “Everlong.” (6/2)

More new music: Avenged Sevenfold (6/2); Jenny Lewis (6/9); Janelle Monae (6/9); John Mellencamp (6/16); Queens of the Stone Age (6/16)

Why do animals migrate? The latest nature docuseries narrated by David Attenborough attempts to answer this by following everything from Laysan albatross chicks to a herd of pronghorn antelope. Based on the prior installment, this one will certainly be the best-looking documentary of the year. (6/14, Netflix)

More new documentaries and specials: Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (6/2, Prime Video); Burden of Proof (6/6, MAX); 30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy in the World (6/6, ESPN); Arnold (6/7, Netflix); Stan Lee (6/16, Disney+)