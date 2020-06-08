InsideHook
Art What Minneapolis Really Looks Like After the George Floyd Uprising
If you’ve only seen the burned police precinct, this is what you’re missing

Blue and yellow mural of George Floyd outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis
Dozens of flower bouquets in front of the George Floyd memorial
The George Floyd memorial, outside the convenience store where he was murdered, grows every day.
George Floyd memorial at the Cup Foods intersection in Minneapolis
Community members protect this flower memorial at the intersection outside of Cup Foods.
Flower circle memorial for George Floyd at an intersection in Minneapolis
Americans continue to flock to George Floyd’s memorial, leading some to describe it as “a Mecca.”
A cardboard protest sign that reads "Justice for George!"
Flowers, protest signs, heartfelt cards and other ephemera make up the memorial.
Art, flowers and protest signs outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis
Art in support of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement spreads from this epicenter.
Black and white mural of George Floyd outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis
Last week, gatherers helped hoist up this monumental black-and-white portrait of George Floyd.
Community murals near the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis
Messages on murals range from “Heal Invest Uplift Our Community” to “Abolish Police.”
Blue and purple graffiti in Minneapolis for George Floyd reading "Say His Name
The plywood that covers many businesses throughout the Twin Cities is being repurposed as canvas.
Street painting in Minneapolis listing Black victims of violence
A list of Black victims of police, white supremacist and other violence painted on the street.
Juxtaposition Arts building in North Minneapolis
The art stretched from South to North Minneapolis, a predominantly Black neighborhood.
The words "Black Power" and "North Side Strong" on a building in Minneapolis
The North Minneapolis neighborhood has been historically excluded from the rest of the city.
Graffiti and signs for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter
Displays of solidarity take the form of old-school graffiti and makeshift cardboard signs.
Black and white mural of George Floyd outside Fifth Element
A mural in front of Fifth Element, a rap-only record store, which recently closed after 21 years.
Murals and graffiti for George Floyd on Arbeiter Brewing Company
A new brewery down the block from the Minneapolis Police Department’s burned Third Precinct.
Murals and graffiti on Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis
Much of the art centers around police reform, ranging from abolishing to reallocating funds.
A blue and black portrait of George Floyd on Leviticus Tattoo and Piercing
Multiple tattoo artists in the city have used their skills to honor George Floyd and others.
A woman walks over the names of Black victims painted on a street in Minneapolis
Walking across the names of George Floyd, Jamar Clark, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor and others.

The response to George Floyd’s murder at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department has been surprisingly heartening and regrettably predictable. His killing sent shockwaves through the country, leading to massive protests. However, the civil rights demonstrations have in some cases boiled over into looting and rioting, and those inclined toward the phrase “All Lives Matter” have latched onto the latter. The one thing the protesters and the denouncers have in common? If they don’t live in the Twin Cities, there’s a good chance they have no idea what the real community response has been. Yes, a police precinct is burned. Yes, rebuilding businesses may cost $500 million. But to give outsiders a first-hand view of how city residents are coming together in support of their Black neighbors, photographer Wale Agboola captured the truly astounding patchwork of murals, memorials and street art that has flourished throughout the city.

