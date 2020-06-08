What Minneapolis Really Looks Like After the George Floyd Uprising

The response to George Floyd’s murder at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department has been surprisingly heartening and regrettably predictable. His killing sent shockwaves through the country, leading to massive protests. However, the civil rights demonstrations have in some cases boiled over into looting and rioting, and those inclined toward the phrase “All Lives Matter” have latched onto the latter. The one thing the protesters and the denouncers have in common? If they don’t live in the Twin Cities, there’s a good chance they have no idea what the real community response has been. Yes, a police precinct is burned. Yes, rebuilding businesses may cost $500 million. But to give outsiders a first-hand view of how city residents are coming together in support of their Black neighbors, photographer Wale Agboola captured the truly astounding patchwork of murals, memorials and street art that has flourished throughout the city.