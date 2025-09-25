How Yago Dora Became the Champion of the Surfing World

Ciclo is a 10-minute, 48-second slap in the face to anyone who dared forget about him. The video was cold, hard evidence. He was absolutely shredding. He was moving so fast, the video looked to be playing in double time. (It is not.) Adding to the clip’s effect — the size of the waves. These weren’t giant, howling inhospitable barrels, untouchable to the average surfer. These were about head high or below: rippable, “mind surfable.” We could see ourselves in these waves; and yet, at the same time, what he was doing in them was untouchable, almost incomprehensible. This was surfing at a new level. The statement of a world title contender.