The 10 Best Summer Trips for Every Kind of Traveler

Chilean Patagonia — especially the Aysen Region — is known worldwide for its quality outdoor activities, and especially its trout fishing. Whether you prefer to hike and wade rivers while chasing rainbow and brown trout, or hop in a boat and explore the massive, Crayola-blue lakes dotting the region, Pancho and his team will take care of you. The bespoke, family-run operation tailors to anglers of all skill levels, showcasing Patagonia’s wild, unpopulated areas as only true locals can. Don’t be surprised if you drive past working gauchos and their herds while traveling the area’s dirt roads, and be sure to stop at a local gas station to pick a few hand-crafted empanadas as a quick riverside snack. And after a long day on the water and in the never-ceasing Patagonian wind, retreat to the lodge for a cozy meal and sharing stories while enjoying fine wines around the hearth.