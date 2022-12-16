We believe the best gifts are personal, memorable and given with intention. Even if – especially if – you’re giving a gift to yourself. That’s why, when we need a meaningful, highly coveted gift, we visit the world’s online marketplace, eBay. Particularly if we’re searching for a fresh pair of kicks, as we always seem to be. eBay is the original sneaker marketplace and they’re still our go-to even after all these years.
Why? For one thing, only eBay consistently brings together every gift-worthy new release, rare collectible and trending collab under one convenient destination. More importantly, their Authenticity Guarantee ensures that every pair is vetted and deemed the real deal, so we know we can rock ours with confidence. Or, uh, give them to a loved one, we guess. For inspiration, we picked five beloved, sought-after pairs you can find on eBay right now. (By the way, we’re a size 11.5.)
The blocky red and white colorway of the Jordan 11 “Retro Cherry” bears a striking resemblance to one of the greatest silos of all time in the OG “Varsity Red,” which probably explains why these kicks sold out in seconds. Luckily, you can still snag a pair worry-free with eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee — and for considerably less than the original 2001 deadstock.
Who better to remix the red-hot Samba’s retro soccer style than flair-forward Gucci? Much like their Wales Bonner cousins, the Italian label’s vibrant hues and splashy, patterned uppers make them an insta-grail for anyone with a penchant for the three stripes. Good enough for Harry Styles, good enough for you.
In a world of the Aime Leon Dore 550s and JJJJound 990, it’s easy to forget exactly how cool — nay, how sick — the 2019 New Balance x Bodega 997 “No Bad Days” release really is. We’re here to remind you that these kicks deserve just as much love. Plus, the tricked-out greyscale sneaker’s suede overlays make it not only one of the most unique pairs of sneakers you can rock, but also one that’s also a much better deal than its 2022 counterparts.
Good luck snagging a pair of Dunks at retail — the style refuses to stay on shelves, and for good reason (see: they’re really, really fire). Try your luck at eBay, instead — you’ll have a far better chance of copping coveted colorways like the recent “Panda” drop in whatever size your sneakerhead feet require.
What do you get when you combine the minimalist sensibilities of Veja with a makeover from the Dark Lord himself? Straight heat, that’s what. Classier than your typical sneaker, the Rick Owens x Veja Performance Runner V-Knit Ramones are a calculated, explore-page-worthy combo of high fashion and street style blended into one sleek shoe, a fact that budding influencers and style gods alike should be able to appreciate.
What, do you live under a rock? If you consider yourself a sneakerhead at all — or have two eyes and TikTok — you should know that New Balance’s collab with streetwear revelation Aime Leon Dore is the only sneaker you need in your rotation. We can’t even be mad at the 550 — its vintage basketball-inspired silhouette, variety of slick colorways and unmatched versatility (not to mention that Teddy Santis stamp of approval) is just too much of a banger for us not to give credit where credit is due.