The Arrival of Jess Williamson

Well, the first song that I wrote and released after Sorceress came out was “Pictures of Flowers,” because my label was doing this singles series. It was all things people were recording from home, and they asked me if I would want to contribute something. And at first I wanted to say no because I’d never done that before. I didn’t think I had the appropriate gear or software or skills to do something like that. But because they asked me and because I had nothing but time, I decided to try it, and it went really well. It was an experiment in asking for help because I asked my friend Meg Duffy of Hand Habits to record guitar from home, and they said yes. And then I asked my friend Jarvis Taveniere, a producer and also part of that band Woods, if he would add some bass and if he would mix it from home.