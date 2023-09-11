Allison Russell Is Ready to Embrace Joy

And she’s deep in my DNA as a songwriter and my awareness of the world, how I approach melody, the fact that I play clarinet. She is imprinted deeply onto all of that. So it was a massive full-circle thing and just such a transcendent and mystical experience to watch this woman and this artist who has been told not once but three times in her life, “you’ll never walk again, you’ll never talk again”? And here she is walking, talking, singing, playing at The Gorge, a nearly three-hour set whilst cracking jokes, telling hilarious stories about her iconic past, present. It meant everything to me. It meant absolutely everything to me. And Wendy & Lisa were also a part of that Gorge concert, Joni Jam, and they were telling stories about Joni and Prince. These are musical giants in my firmament. And to be acknowledged almost as a peer, to be in the same space with them and playing together is so affirming and joyful and surreal and just momentous. I don’t really even have words fully for it yet, but after the first Joni Jam at Newport, I wrote a poem about Joni and that experience. And in the poem I called Joni “Our Lady Returner.” And really that’s a returner. We’re all returners. We all come back from things that are hard. We can live through hard things. We can do hard things. Trauma doesn’t define us, how we transform it and respond to it and come back stronger and transmogrify trauma into art, that’s what defines us. And that’s our gift as a human species. And to me, Joni just embodies that grit and that grace and that fierce creative spark that is irrepressible. Even when people tell her, “No, you can’t, you’ll never be able to again,” she finds a way to do it and come back. And so that was that idea of calling her Our Lady Returner, that notion of being a returner, of really grounding in survivor’s joy and the fact that it’s not easy. It’s hard-won joy. It’s joy that you really feel all the more, because you know how fucking awful it can be.