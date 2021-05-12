Rob Dyrdek Has Cracked the Code for Human Efficiency

The lesson I learned from that is from now on, when I launch a business, I build businesses with pre-pivots. “Okay, here’s the thesis. We believe this is the hero product, but we are going to develop two or three other products in the chamber. In the case of Mindright, [nutrition] bars are super crowded. So if bars don’t work, we’re going to be able to pivot into a drink mix or a salty snack. In the case of Lusso Cloud, it was like, “Hey, we’ve got this premium $135 slipper that we’re going to go to market with — if we get pushback on pricing and finding a market, then we have a blown EVA one for $75 and a mid one for $90, on deck, ready to go, just in case we can’t find a consumer for it.