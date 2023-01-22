InsideHook
Vehicles | January 22, 2023 12:05 pm

Ram’s Electric Pickup Concept Featured a Charging Robot

What's more futuristic than an EV? An EV with a charging robot.

Electric Ram
That electric Ram didn't debut alone.
Stellantis
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas featured a number of automakers showing off bold concept vehicles that hearkened to an increasingly electric automotive future. Among those was Ram, who revealed an electric pickup concept to CES attendees. While the electric truck was the centerpiece of Ram’s announcement, it wasn’t the only new piece of hardware Ram revealed, however. In other words: it’s time to talk about robots.

In its announcement of the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV), you’ll find another announcement nestled within. That’s for something called the Ram Charger — described as a “new inductive robot charger.” Ram’s press release states that the charger “detects the vehicle’s presence and its charging needs, and automatically moves into position and aligns itself under the vehicle.”

Autoblog has more details on the robotic charger, with Chris Teague observing that it “looks more like a Roomba than Robocop.”

The Ram Charger is designed for smart charging, with the mobile design engineered in part to mesh with the vehicle’s charging system seamlessly. And, according to RAM CEO Mike Koval, Ram Charger is headed to production. “We know from our Real Talk tour that our customers aren’t just concerned for how long a charge will last on the road, but also how easy it is to charge,” Koval said in an interview with Green Car Reports. Getting a robot to do it certainly seems like a viable answer to that question.

More Like This

ID.7
Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
EV batteries
This Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader
EV chargers
California Announces Major Investment in EV Charging Infrastructure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby Deserved Better
Teva vs. The North Face: Who Makes the Better Outdoor Slipper?

Keep Reading

Barrels at Daftmill Distillery

Inside Scotland’s Most Reclusive Whisky Distillery
David Crosby at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

David Crosby Deserved Better
ID.7

Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2023

The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
a collage of products of the week on a pink background

Products of the Week: Homepods, Almanacs and Pink Floyd
Steven Soderbergh Singani 63

There’s a New Official Spirits Category in the US and You Can Thank Steven Soderbergh for It
Three home design decor items on a green and yellow background

16 of Our Favorite Home Design Picks for Under $500
Quez Watkins runs with the ball against Nick McCloud.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 4 Divisional Round Games
David Crosby (Leah Odze Epstein for InsideHook)

The World According to David Crosby

Trending

Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby Deserved Better