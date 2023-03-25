InsideHook
Vehicles | March 25, 2023 7:06 pm

Hackers Won a Tesla After Successfully Breaking a Tesla

Kind of the opposite of "you break it, you buy it"

Tesla Model 3
A Tesla Model 3 on display.
Vachira Vachira/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Tesla has become, for many drivers, the face of electric vehicles in the United States. This comes with ups and downs — on one hand, a wide-ranging charging network; on the other, a series of bizarre glitches that periodically come to light. All of which makes it understandable that Tesla would have a hand in seeing just what can be done with its vehicles’ systems with an eye towards improving them.

As Gizmodo reports, the automaker made its technology available to a group of cybersecurity experts and hackers as part of Zero Day Initiative’s Pwn2Own Vancouver. Zero Day Initiative has a mission of financially rewarding those people who discover software vulnerabilities — hence the “own” part of the event’s name — and one security group left the event with a Tesla Model 3 and a sizable cash bonus for their work.

A team from Synacktiv discovered two different security vulnerabilities in Tesla’s systems. As Gizmodo reveals, one involved hacking the infotainment system; the other found a security issue in the ways that Tesla’s vehicles communicate with Tesla’s Powerwall.

It’s Easy to Avoid the Way More and More Cars Are Being Stolen
It’s Easy to Avoid the Way More and More Cars Are Being Stolen

Hint: it involves your car's key fob

In a Tweet, Synacktiv provided more information on one of the hacks. “After having finished their exploit in an hotel room, @p0ly and @vdehors successfully compromised the Tesla Model 3 infotainment through bluetooth and elevated their privileges to root!” the company wrote. “Combined with the previous entry, this could have been a full chain to take over the car!”

All told, Synacktiv’s team earned them a Model 3 and $350,000. They get money and a car, and Tesla has a severe security issue identified — seems like a win for all involved.

More Like This

Tesla Model 3 interior
A Driver Accidentally Unlocked and Drove Someone Else’s Tesla Model 3
A red Tesla Model Y at a Tesla Supercharger station. Elon Musk said Tesla will open up some of its charging network to other EVs.
Three Lingering Questions as Tesla Prepares to Open Chargers to All
The Lexus NX350h got high marks from Consumer Reports this year.
Lexus, Tesla Among Consumer Reports’ Top Cars of 2023

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course
The Deshaun Watson Contract Keeps Looking Worse for the NFL

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Kitchen Cleavers, White Claw Vodka and “Ted Lasso” Jerseys
Succession characters

The Biggest Unanswered Questions About "Succession" Season 4
Brooklyn Lager bottles, then and now

Celebrating 35 Years of Brooklyn Lager
a collage of the best multi-tools on a blue background

The Best Multi-Tool for Every Job
A series of pans, skillets and pots on a red abstract background

Sur La Table’s Semi-Annual Cookware Sale Offers Discounts Up to 60%
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a pink gradient background

The 25 Best White Sneakers for Men
Union Pork Chop

A Top Chicago Chef Shares How to Grill the Perfect Pork Chop
Spread from the Hampton Social

A Rooftop Pool Bar Leads Our Slate of Miami’s Best New Restaurants 
How to survive a flight on a budget airline

A Definitive Guide to Surviving Budget Airlines

Trending

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
You Should Try This 15-Minute Happiness Course