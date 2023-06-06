InsideHook
Vehicles | June 6, 2023 4:37 pm

Chasing a Porsche Carrera GT for Likes Is Lame

“Old man yells at cloud”? A little. But we’re still right

Three Porsche cars driving on road.
A video of Cars and Bids founder Doug DeMuro driving recently went viral
Porsche Cars
By Alex Kalogiannis @AlexKalogiannis

As car fans, we can relate to the excitement of spotting a hot, rare ride in the wild. Unfortunately, sometimes this enthusiasm is taken to a dangerous extreme. Making the rounds is a video of a handful of cars driving recklessly around something of a sports car unicorn, the Porsche Carrera GT. This particular car happens to be driven by internet car personality and Cars & Bids founder Doug DeMuro. Wading into internet drama isn’t normally what we do here, but it’s worth dipping a toe to talk about how we all can be better gearheads. 

The video in question is posted on an Instagram account called “sdcarspottings” and is a POV shot of DeMuro’s Porsche weaving through fairly dense highway traffic, crossing over into the HOV lane and generally driving, frankly, like a jerk. He’s not alone as a BMW M3 is hot on his tail most of the time, and then a Tesla Model S joins the fray after the Porsche cuts it off. Let’s not forget that the car shooting the video is doing the same. So what happened?

First off, DeMuro’s car was quickly IDed, as the prolific YouTuber with a massive following recently posted a video about its purchase. It didn’t take the internet long to sleuth that Doug was indeed behind the wheel. This is later tacitly admitted to by DeMuro in the video’s comment section. 

“This video is such a great example of what happens every single time I drive my sports cars — I get followed insanely closely by people (that BMW) who won’t leave me alone and want to race or ‘hang with’ a Carrera GT,” he says in a post. 

His view suggests that the M3 driver instigated proceedings by being overly aggressive and trying to goad him into some horseplay. 

Review: 2023 BMW XM Is an Unapologetically In-Your-Face SUV
Review: 2023 BMW XM Is an Unapologetically In-Your-Face SUV

Subtlety is out the window with this big-nosed M-division brawler

We get it, it’s a very special car. The Carrera GT is a limited-run, rear-wheel drive roadster powered by a massive mid-mounted V10 engine. It whips up 603 horsepower and runs it through a six-speed manual transmission. This rarity from the early aughts is one of the most coveted sports cars of all time, so it’s easy to see how the sight of it would send an enthusiast into a tizzy.

That frothy excitement doesn’t justify lousy behavior on public roads, however. Antagonizing another driver in a car you like is, at best, plain rude. Worst is chasing them through bystanders, putting people at risk for an undeserved sense of self-satisfaction or social media hits. It’s dangerous for sure, but also? It’s lame. It’s embarrassing.

The overall recklessness on display here is difficult to ignore. We can’t presume to know what was going through DeMuro’s mind at the time, if he felt threatened or if he just buckled to the Bimmer’s pressure. We can relate to that in part, too. We drive a bunch of cool cars ourselves, and we also get our fair share of lookie-loos when we’re out reviewing cars. What’s for sure is that taking off in that way DeMuro did to “shake them” is more likely to cause an issue rather than diffuse one.

Like it or not, as an auto enthusiast community, we’re in this together. The reckless ones threaten our enjoyment of fun cars, and that’s putting aside the very real loss of life this kind of behavior frequently leads to. Lots of people are very much opposed to allowing sporty cars like the ones in the video on the street, and after watching it, it’s hard to blame them. We should enjoy our cars, so long as we do so responsibly. Have fun, read the room, don’t be a jerk. 

More Like This

Car speeding fast down road.
To Top Out the Bugatti Chiron, You Need NASA’s Help
BMW electric vehicles
BMW’s Electric Vehicle Line Is Expanding Later This Year
A selection of classic, luxury cars at the 2023 Concorso d'Eleganze Villa d'Este on Lake Como
Inside the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Greatest Car Show You’ve Never Heard Of

Recommended

Suggested for you

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer

Keep Reading

A selection of classic, luxury cars at the 2023 Concorso d'Eleganze Villa d'Este on Lake Como

Inside Villa d’Este, the Greatest Car Show You’ve Never Heard Of
Emo nostalgia

What We Talk About When We Talk About Emo
A bottle of Clermont Steep and a glass of ice and whiskey. Clermont is a new American Single Malt from the producers of Jim Beam.

Clermont Steep Is Beam’s Bold Entry Into American Single Malt
Edgewood Mansion

The Edgewood Mansion Offers a Quintessential Upstate Stay
June 2023 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This June
M Gemi Sale Hero

Save 20% on Italian Footwear at the M. GEMI Anniversary Sale
a collage of unique gifts for father's day on a red patterned background

12 Unique Gifts That Are Sure to Delight This Father’s Day
Water bottles from Hydro Flask, Que, Takeya and Hibear, all of which are on our list of the 9 best water bottles for 2022

The 9 Best Reusable Water Bottles for All Your Hydration Needs
a small brown cabin with green doors and windows in a woodsy area with outdoor seating.

5 Northern California Cabins for a Perfect Weekend in the Mountains

Trending

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023