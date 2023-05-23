InsideHook
BMW’s Electric Vehicle Line Is Expanding Later This Year

Including new i4 and i7 line additions

BMW is rolling out three new electric vehicles this summer.
If you’re thinking about buying an electric vehicle from BMW, you’re going to have a few more options to choose from if you wait until this summer. As Engadget reports, the automaker recently shared details on three models that are set to roll into dealerships this summer, offering drivers new variations on the i4 and the i7.

The biggest additions are set to bolster BMW’s 7 series. The automaker’s BMW i7 xDrive60 and i7 M70 xDrive both featured all-wheel drive; by comparison, the i7 eDrive50 — scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2023 — will be single-motor and features rear-wheel drive. It’ll also be a bit less pricey than its counterparts, with a base price of $105,700, plus $995 in destination and handling fees.

Elsewhere in the 7 series, BMW plans to release the 2024 750e xDrive, a hybrid with a maximum of 483 horsepower, in the fall of this year. The base price there is $105,700, not including the fees mentioned above.

The forthcoming 2024 i4 xDrive40 is also scheduled for a fall 2023 release. BMW’s announcement positions this as a slightly less powerful alternative to the i4 M50, with the xDrive40 featuring 396 hp to the M50’s 536 hp. Depending on the wheel size, drivers can anticipate a range of around 300 miles — more specifically, 307 miles on 18-inch wheels and 282 miles if using 19-inch wheels. Here, the base price is set to $61,600 — plus fees.

Review: Surviving an Ice Storm Blackout in the BMW i7 EV
Review: Surviving an Ice Storm Blackout in the BMW i7 EV

No power turned out to be no problem for the brand's flagship electric vehicle

These new models are only some of the changes coming to the automaker’s electric line; version 8.5 of BMW’s iDrive operating system will be appearing in various models in July — namely, the iX, i4 and 7 Series — with more to come in August. This new version reportedly makes it easier for drivers to get to certain functions. BMW drivers who hate submenus, your long interface-based nightmare may soon be over.

