Tech | July 31, 2023 12:24 pm

Turns Out Microsoft Edge Doesn’t Play Well With the Rebranded Twitter

It's the latest unintended consequence of Twitter being renamed X

Microsoft Edge logo
Trademark issues aren't the only problems the rebranded X faces.
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

As it turns out, trademark issues aren’t the only unanticipated side effect of Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as “X.” The information security-focused website Bleeping Computer recently noted that the renamed app has led to some Microsoft Edge users getting security alerts when visiting the site.

This is not just one tech company trolling another; as Bleeping Computer’s Ax Sharma writes, Microsoft Edge has a security feature that notifies users of an app changing its name or icon. It does so because such a thing occurs it could be a sign that the app has been hijacked for purposes of scamming a user. Given that Twitter’s name and icon both changed, it’s not hard to see how this would set off alarm bells for Edge — literally and metaphorically.

Elon Musk Announces Plans to Change Twitter’s Name and Logo
Elon Musk Announces Plans to Change Twitter’s Name and Logo

X marks the spot — literally, in this case

In their report on the alerts, Engadget pointed out that Microsoft’s alerts aren’t the only borderline-existential issue that Twitter/X has faced since its rebranding. Twitter users in Indonesia also experienced issues accessing the site as a result of actions taken by the company that last used x.com.

Security alerts on Microsoft Edge and access issues in one of the world’s largest countries aren’t the only problems to emerge from Twitter’s rebrand. There’s also the matter of the Batsignal-like “X” logo on top of the building, which has drawn some complaints from neighbors for its brightness. What will the Musk-owned company’s next move be? Threatening lawsuits, apparently.

