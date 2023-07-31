As it turns out, trademark issues aren’t the only unanticipated side effect of Elon Musk’s decision to rebrand Twitter as “X.” The information security-focused website Bleeping Computer recently noted that the renamed app has led to some Microsoft Edge users getting security alerts when visiting the site.



This is not just one tech company trolling another; as Bleeping Computer’s Ax Sharma writes, Microsoft Edge has a security feature that notifies users of an app changing its name or icon. It does so because such a thing occurs it could be a sign that the app has been hijacked for purposes of scamming a user. Given that Twitter’s name and icon both changed, it’s not hard to see how this would set off alarm bells for Edge — literally and metaphorically.



In their report on the alerts, Engadget pointed out that Microsoft’s alerts aren’t the only borderline-existential issue that Twitter/X has faced since its rebranding. Twitter users in Indonesia also experienced issues accessing the site as a result of actions taken by the company that last used x.com.

Security alerts on Microsoft Edge and access issues in one of the world’s largest countries aren’t the only problems to emerge from Twitter’s rebrand. There’s also the matter of the Batsignal-like “X” logo on top of the building, which has drawn some complaints from neighbors for its brightness. What will the Musk-owned company’s next move be? Threatening lawsuits, apparently.