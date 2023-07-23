InsideHook
Tech | July 23, 2023 2:54 pm

Elon Musk Announces Plans to Change Twitter’s Name and Logo

X marks the spot — literally, in this case

Twitter bird logo
Twitter's bird logo seems to be on its way out.
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In the wake of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, some of the commentary on the transaction focused on Musk’s long-running goal of creating an “everything app.” Long before his forays into electric cars and space travel, Musk ran a financial services company that merged with PayPal — so the idea of Musk looking to return to that space in some capacity doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

Now, we have a better idea of what Musk has in mind — and it includes ditching some very familiar aspects of Twitter as we’ve come to known it. This includes the name “Twitter.” Writing at Engadget, Karissa Bell drew attention to a number of posts from Musk on Saturday suggesting the scope of the changes to come.

“[S]oon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote — and that the social media platform would soon be known as X. Musk also seemed to be crowdsourcing a new logo for the company, writing on Saturday night that “[i]f a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Who Is Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk’s Pick to Run Twitter?
Who Is Linda Yaccarino, Elon Musk’s Pick to Run Twitter?

Known as the “velvet hammer,” the ad exec could be just what the social media company needs

On the afternoon of Sunday, July 23, Musk provided an update, writing that “X.com now points to https://twitter.com/,” and adding that the “Interim X logo goes live later today.”

This announcement leaves plenty of questions unanswered. What will we call tweets now? What other services does Musk have in mind for the rebranded service? And, of course, could we see a fail whale revival? Only one thing is for sure: it’s a strange time to be on social media.

