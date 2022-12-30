InsideHook
Tech | December 30, 2022 2:51 pm

Doctor’s Office Holiday Message Goes Horribly Wrong in U.K.

As in "incorrect cancer diagnosis" wrong

Checking phone
Two messages that could not be further apart in tone.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

The holidays are often a time for various businesses to send out messages of holiday cheer. You’ve probably gotten a few over the last few weeks — some in the mail, some via email and some as text messages. Unfortunately for a group of people who’d been patients at a particular doctor’s office in the U.K., what was intended to be a message of holiday cheer turned out instead to be one of holiday dread.

As NPR reports, a number of patients who had been treated at Askern Medical Practice received a text message diagnosing them with “Aggressive lung cancer with metastases” — even if they had not been tested for it, or were being treated for it. Making matters worse, a patient who shared his experiences with NPR described receiving the text in question on Christmas Eve.

Shortly thereafter, the same number sent another text message, which clarified its predecessor. “Please accept our sincere apologies for the previous text message sent. This has been sent in error,” the message stated. “Our message to you should have read We wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The BBC spoke with several patients who had received similar messages from the office, all of whom expressed entirely understandable anger and frustration at the error. The doctor’s office hasn’t responded to the BBC’s requests for comment, and it isn’t entirely clear how two messages that are so far apart tonally could have ever been mistaken for one another. A cut-and-paste error? A bug in the system? We may never know.

More Like This

Eggplants
The Secret History of the Eggplant Emoji
A man annoyed at a desk looking at his phone. The FCC seems poised to cut down on spam texting.
The FCC May Finally Do Something About All Those Spam Texts
Laurene Powell Jobs and Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook speak onstage during Vox Media's 2022 Code Conference
Why Messaging Between Android Phones and iPhones Won’t Get Better

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Are a Nightmare for the 466th Year

Keep Reading

New Year's Eve in Times Square

Why Do We Never Have New Year’s Eve Plans Anymore?
Empty seats in the stadium in Wrexham, Wales

The Untold Story Behind Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh Football Club
The Rise and Fall (And Rise Again) of Cameo

The Rise and Fall (And Rise Again) of Cameo
The best spa treatments - from around the world

How to Have a Spa Day Without Leaving the House
A collage of fitness gear.

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
A collage image featuring Twitter icons, a concert, an MLB player, a man sleeping and Antarctica. These are all part of our 2023 trends and predictions for American men.

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
various winter destinations including skiing and beach vacations

The 7 Best Places to Travel This Winter
Wheel Foam Roller - Targeted Muscle Roller for Deep Tissue Massage on a blue background

Forget Foam Rollers. This “Deep Tissue Wheel” Will Fix Your Spine.
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know

Trending

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022