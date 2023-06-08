InsideHook
Tech | June 8, 2023 12:14 pm

ChatGPT Allegedly Made Up an Embezzlement Claim Against a Radio Host

And now the parent company OpenAI is being sued for libel

OpenAI ChatGPT logos are seen on electronic device screens in this photo illustration on 31 May, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. The AI parent company is being sued for libel by a radio host that says ChatGPT made up a legal claim against him.
OpenAI: Very confidentially incorrect at times.
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Kirk Miller

Hey, guess what happens when your AI hallucinates? It’ll inevitably make a damaging false claim against someone. This apparently happened to Georgia radio host Mark Walters, who recently filed a libel lawsuit against ChatGPT’s parent company after the chatbot claimed he was part of an embezzlement case.

Per Gizmodo, a journalist recently asked ChatGPT for a summary of the case The Second Amendment Foundation v. Robert Ferguson; the AI allegedly responded that Walters had been accused of embezzling money from The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF). The host “misappropriated funds for personal expenses without authorization or reimbursement, manipulated financial records and bank statements to conceal his activities, and failed to provide accurately and timely financial reports,” according to the filed complaint. Problem? Walters had nothing to do with the case and had no official role with the SAF.

ChatGPT Has Been Making Up Fake Articles by “The Guardian”
ChatGPT Has Been Making Up Fake Articles by “The Guardian”

The artificial intelligence chatbot has cited nonexistent articles by the newspaper when answering questions

“Every statement of fact in the summary pertaining to Walters is false,” reads the suit, which claims OpenAI’s chatbot “published libelous material regarding Walters.”

ChatGPT also got the case number wrong and when asked follow-up questions, made up a passage from the [fake] complaint against Walters.

As bad as this all is, the reality is that Walters probably won’t win his case. The false information wasn’t used in the eventual article — because the human reporter did some fact-checking — and there was no intended malice. “There may be recklessness as to the design of the software generally, but I expect what courts will require is evidence OpenAI was subjectively aware that this particular false statement was being created,” says Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law school professor who’s currently working on an article regarding legal liability over AI models’ output. Volokh did tell Gizmodo he thinks this will be the beginning of other libel cases against AI companies, and that under different circumstances (such as someone losing a job over an incorrect AI accusation) there could be legal consequences.

Last week OpenAI put up a blog post noting that “even state-of-the-art [AI] models still produce logical mistakes, often called hallucinations. Mitigating hallucinations is a critical step towards building aligned AGI.” That tech company (which is behind ChatGPT) also said it was working on something called “process supervision,” which better rewards AI models for detecting hallucinations. For their sake and everyone else’s, we hope ChatGPT figures out the difference between facts and fiction pretty quickly.

More Like This

Black Mirror season six
The Creator of “Black Mirror” Tried to Use AI to Write an Episode, And It Didn’t Go Well
Exercise equipment
Is There a Place For AI In Your Next Workout?
Close up of a young boy studying and doing homework using his laptop. Students are increasingly preferring ChatGPT to human tutors.
Students and Parents Are Replacing Tutors With ChatGPT

Recommended

Suggested for you

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer
How to Get Into “Himalayan Shape”
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
A Fisting Guide for Dudes: Everything You Need to Know

Keep Reading

a photo of actor Chris Briney in a white jacket against a white background

Chris Briney Is Making Waves and Hitting His Stride
"Top Chef" finalists Sara Bradley, Gabriel Rodriguez and Buddha Lo.

Who Won “Top Chef?” Finalists Sara, Gabriel and Buddah Aren’t Saying.
Patrick Long drives during the 24 Hours du Mans in June of 2004.

Behind the Wheel of a Porsche at Le Mans With Two-Time Winner Patrick Long
kid friendly resorts

These 7 Caribbean Resorts Have Best-in-Class Childcare
Bikers on a trail in Durango, Colorado, which is part of the Western Slope of the state

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
a collage of Father's Day luxury gifts on a grey background

8 Luxury Gifts To Splurge on This Father’s Day
a collage of Zappos summer shoe deals on a red background

The 50 Best Summer Shoe Deals at Zappos This Week
A collage of New Balance Styles on a lgiht grey background

New Balance Models, From 574 to 990, Explained
Brooks Brothers Father's Day Sale Hero

Step Up Your Suit Game With Brooks Brothers’ Father’s Day Sale

Trending

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer
How to Get Into “Himalayan Shape”
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years