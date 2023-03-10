InsideHook
Tech | March 10, 2023 5:50 pm

Like It or Not, Automakers Are Exploring ChatGPT

What could possibly go wrong?

ChatGPT logo
Is ChatGPT coming soon to a car near you?
Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

To hear some people tell it, ChatGPT will be the next technology to have a seismic impact, upending professions and forever transforming the way we use devices. Others are less convinced, pointing to its penchant for getting things not quite right. That said, its next destination might not be your computer or cellphone, but rather another ubiquitous location: inside your car.

As Reuters reports (via Autoblog), General Motors is exploring ways to integrate ChatGPT into its vehicles. GM isn’t the only automaker to have this idea; last month, MotorTrend reported that Mercedes-Benz was also experimenting with ChatGPT functionality. This news begs a few questions, not the least of which is: what exactly will ChatGPT do when it’s living in your car?

In the case of GM, it sounds like the goal involves being more flexible as new tech is developed. “This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies,” GM Vice President Scott Miller told Reuters.

GM Has a New Weapon in the Electric Car War: Netflix
GM Has a New Weapon in the Electric Car War: Netflix

The automaker is partnering with the streaming service on a huge EV push, but don’t call it product placement!

What a car-based ChatGPT might look like (or sound like) in practice remains less defined. MotorTrend notes that Mercedes’s ChatGPT functionality allowed for drivers to get restaurant recommendations, for example. That seems fine, but not necessarily game-changing.

Still, at least some automotive executives are betting big on this particular technology. “ChatGPT is going to be in everything,” Miller said. And while it’s not hard to see the appeal of ChatGPT for drivers, the last few years should also inspire caution about declarations that new technology will be ubiquitous. Remember how blockchain was going to change everything? Remember when the metaverse was going to be everywhere?

That isn’t to say that these technologies don’t have a purpose and won’t be useful in some roles. But there’s also a difference between being useful and being essential — and right now, it seems a little premature to declare ChatGPT the latter.

More Like This

Man watching online exercise video on laptop while working out in the living room at home. ChatGPT is being used by some exercise hobbyists to create workout plans.
ChatGPT Is Being Used (Poorly) to Craft Fitness Routines
GM logos
Worried About Dirty Automotive Touchscreens? GM Has a Fix In Mind.
An English teacher in a classroom.
Is English Class Doomed Because of ChatGPT?

Recommended

Suggested for you

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever
Does the Rivian RS1 Electric SUV Live Up to the Hype?

Keep Reading

Starlet Kathy Marlowe goes out to the famous Macambo nightclub on the Sunset Strip on December 1, 1954, in Hollywood, California.

Uncovering the Sunset Strip’s Secret History of “Glamor and Gambling”
UFC fighter Dustin Poirier holds up his hot sauce line.

How the Celebrity Hot Sauce Collab Came to Be
katie parla's food of the italian islands cookbook

Exploring the Diverse Foodways of the Italian Islands
The Batmobile, based on a 1969 Dodge Charger, in "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson

The Oscar for Best Movie Car of the Year Goes To…
Models wearing Everlane jeans, now on sale

This Weekend Only, Stock Up on Discounted Denim at Everlane
The Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler Complete Long, on a purple background

Why the Dyson Airwrap Will Always Be the Best Gift You Can Give
a collage of the best mens t-shirts on a multi-colored background

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
Cocktail and bar maestro Leo Robitschek with

An Insider's Guide to the Best Bars in London
A martini with a lemon twist

Chicago Bartenders Offer Strong Opinions and Fresh Takes on the Martini

Trending

On "Casablanca," Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
Will We Soon See the Worst-Ever Team to Make March Madness?
Las Vegas Really Wants MLB's Worst Franchise to Call It Home
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
This Is the Most Fun Drink Ever