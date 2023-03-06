InsideHook
Tech | March 6, 2023 12:17 pm

AI Wants to Clean Up Your Email Inbox. Should You Let It?

New companies like Shortwave want to use artificial intelligence to summarize and organize your messages, but ethical and tech issues remain

A photo illustration of email symbols floating on a blue backgroud. Companies are using AI to tame (and even write) emails.
New companies are saying AI can organize your email and write responses.
MirageC / Getty
By Kirk Miller

Inbox zero” is a pipe dream, but pretty much everyone can agree that there’s too much email and we need to find a better way to sort, reply, organize and delete the deluge of messages we receive each day (except for email newsletters, which are great!). And this is where artificial intelligence may play a helpful role.

Per Insider, a number of new companies are betting on AI to clean up inboxes in a way we haven’t witnessed before. The potential leader of the group is Shortwave; founded by former Google employees, it uses AI to summarize your emails. The app runs on GPT-3, the language model behind ChatGPT. Besides summaries, the program prioritizes conversations with people and creates bundles (“newsletters,” “travel,” “purchases”) out of the less important conversations. It also offers AI-generated responses to various common email queries.

Have We Misunderstood the Point of “Inbox Zero”?
Have We Misunderstood the Point of “Inbox Zero”?

A less stressful email experience might be possible

Writer Shubham Agarwal suggests Shortwave saves him roughly three hours a week. It certainly seems to offer more options than Gmail’s auto-generated responses or limited system of email categorization (primary, promotions, social, etc.). As Jacob Wenger, Shortwave’s cofounder, puts it: “You should not have to fully read and interact with every email in your inbox to get to inbox zero.” (He also refers to Shortwave as a “personal AI email assistant.”)

Shortwave is not the only company trying to graft AI onto email. There’s Flowrite (which basically writes emails for you from a few prompts), HyperWrite (same idea but more personalized) and Jasper (aimed more at sales marketing), among several other startups.

The issues? Well, Shortwave is utilizing ChatGPT’s tech, and that’s an imperfect product. Plus, there’s an ethical grey area of having a machine write a message under your name, and some privacy issues as well (though Shortwave seems to be proactively addressing that aspect). As well, a well-written email shows a person that you’ve taken time to read and understand their message.

Perhaps a labeling system would help. As Vincent Conitzer, a computer-science professor at Carnegie Mellon University, told Insider, “[It’d be] helpful to have proof that the message was written by a human being.”

More Like This

Man watching online exercise video on laptop while working out in the living room at home. ChatGPT is being used by some exercise hobbyists to create workout plans.
ChatGPT Is Being Used (Poorly) to Craft Fitness Routines
A hand closing a laptop computer
More Countries Are Banning Emails and Calls From Bosses During Off-Hours
An illustration of a businessman in a suit carrying a briefcase while walking on a hamster wheel.
However Tempting It May Be, Monitoring Employees Won’t Improve Productivity

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
How the Compact Disc Changed the Music Industry

Keep Reading

Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.

How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Chicken from Brine in NYC.

The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Buenos Aires at sunset

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Buenos Aires
Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now
A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
five bottles of wine on a wooden table

8 Wine Brands That Give Back
a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Trending

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History