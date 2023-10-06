Even if you’re not a dedicated NFL fan, both Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers have enough name recognition that most people can identify them. (Kelce’s already-high profile has gotten something of a boost in recent weeks.) While both men are known for being talented at their sport of choice, there’s another area where they seemingly differ: the COVID-19 va



Kelce has become the face of a campaign urging people to get an updated COVID-19 shot. Rodgers has been criticized for making, shall we say, vague comments about his own vaccination status. (This whole situation is an NFL-centric Goofus and Gallant comic waiting to happen.) The latest permutation of this came after Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs played Rodgers’s New York Jets and the injured quarterback dubbed Kelce “Mr. Pfizer.”



Turns out Kelce is fine with that. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports, Kelce addressed Rodgers’s nickname for him in comments made to reporters. Kelce spoke of getting vaccinated for eminently understandable reasons — “keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building.” He also said that he was “fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”

As Florio points out, Kelce also threw an interesting talking point into the mix when responding to Rodgers’s earlier comments. “Who knew I’d get into the vaxx war with Aaron Rodgers, man?” Kelce said. “Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man.”



Right about here is a good place to mention that the New York Jets are owned by Woody Johnson — full name: Robert Wood Johnson IV. His great-grandfather Robert Wood Johnson I, you’ll recall, is the founder of Johnson & Johnson — as in, one of the companies that’s made a COVID-19 vaccine. Kelce is best-known for his football skills, but his penchant for winning a debate shouldn’t be overlooked.