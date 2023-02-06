InsideHook
Sports | February 6, 2023 11:30 am

The Philadelphia Eagles Are America’s Team in Super Bowl LVII

The majority of adults think the Eagles will take down the Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Hurts celebrates after scoring a TD against the 49ers.
America is rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Christened “America’s Team” in an NFL Films feature in 1978 after going 12-2 during the regular season and winning Super Bowl XII in ’77, the Dallas Cowboys had a brief decline in the ’80s before qualifying for the playoffs eight times, winning six division titles, making four trips to the NFC Championship game and capturing three more championships from 1990-1999.

The Cowboys have yet to return to a title game since that run in the ’90s, and they will not be taking part this Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. Based on a new Morning Consult poll, the Eagles will be taking over from the Cowboys as America’s Team in SB LVII as more than a third of U.S. adults (35%) said they want the Birds to win their second NFL title in six seasons. The Eagles have even more backers amongst self-identified NFL fans (42%) and self-identified sports bettors (47%). While the Chiefs are only being backed by 31% of American adults, Kansas City is getting the most support from Gen Z adults (32%) — and that’s it.

Currently favored by 1.5 points at most sportsbooks after opening as 2-point underdogs to the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl to cap off the 2019 season and lost it the following year to Tom Brady and Bucs, the Eagles were also projected to be champs by survey respondents as 36% of adults think the Eagles will win Sunday’s games, compared with the 31% who believe Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes will be victorious.

Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost in the NFL Conference Championship Games
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost in the NFL Conference Championship Games

It'll be the Eagles versus the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Last year, Americans were rooting for the Bengals, but correctly picked the Rams to win it all in Super Bowl LVI. Philly fans are hoping survey respondents are correct two years in a row. Based on the results of the yearly Madden video game simulation, they will be as this year’s edition is predicting the Eagles will pull away in the second half and cruise to a 31-17 win over Kansas City.

Named the game’s Most Valuable Player in the simulation, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 26-of-33 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 88 yards and another score. Mahomes, who was actually named Super Bowl MVP when the Chiefs came back to beat the 49ers four seasons ago, completed 29-of-39 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the simulation.

However, all is not lost for KC fans as the Madden simulation has only correctly picked one of the last five NFL champs correctly…when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

