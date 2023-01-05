InsideHook
Sports | January 5, 2023 1:26 pm

As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin’s “Remarkable Improvement,” He Still Has No Pension

The Buffalo Bills safety appears to be neurologically intact and his lungs are healing

Damar Hamlin of the Bills on the sideline during a preseason game.
Damar Hamlin of the Bills is reportedly showing signs of improvement.
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

On Thursday morning, multiple positive reports surfaced about the health of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, who is being treated after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football, has shown “remarkable improvement” on Thursday, according to the Bills. “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team said. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

That is all excellent news and it is great to have an injection of positivity into what has been, for the NFL and sports world in general, an extremely negative situation. Not to add to that negativity, but it is worth noting that Hamlin, who is only in his second year in the NFL, will not qualify for a pension from the league in the seemingly likely scenario that he never gets on the football field again.

As pointed out by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks to The Mercury News, only players who have three or more credited seasons are eligible for pensions per the collective bargaining agreement that was negotiated in 2020 between the league and the players’ union. (To get credit for a season, a player must be on a team’s roster for at least three games.) While a non-vested player like Hamlin would potentially qualify for a “Total and Permanent Disability” or “Line of Duty Disability” plan, he would not be eligible to receive the medical, dental, vision, prescription drug and work/life resources coverage that continues for vested former players and their eligible dependents for five years after they are done playing.

“I think that’s definitely something in the next (representative) meetings that we’re going to be talking about,” Burks told The Mercury News. “This situation, specifically, he’s only had two years, so he’s not technically vested. The rookie that comes on is taking just as much risk as the seven-year vet. That’s definitely going to be a topic of conversation moving forward. How can we work with the league to find somewhere where we can really protect everyone — while they’re playing and afterward as well?”

Shannon Sharpe Blasts Co-Host Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Co-Host Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet

The partners got into it on Wednesday on "Undisputed” on FS1

In addition to not qualifying for a pension, Hamlin, a sixth-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft, has no more guaranteed money remaining on his four-year contract with the Bills and may never collect another check from the league after pocketing about $1.6 million in career earnings.

On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, podcaster and radio host Garrett Bush addressed that issue. “He’s 24 years old. He got a contract for $160,000 — that’s his bonus — and he earns $825,000 this year. He’s been in the league two years. That means he’s not vested. That means that if he never plays another down in his life, he doesn’t get another check from the NFL,” he said. “You got to play 3-4 years before you even sniff a pension. So all these heartwarming prayers and condolences don’t do anything for that boy’s mom, who has to go home, look at her son, and he might need extensive care for the rest of his life.”

Whatever happens with Hamlin and his future in the NFL, he and his family will have some money at their disposal as donations to his charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation, have now topped $7 million. While the foundation was created to support toy drives, back-to-school drives and kids camps, anyone who donated in the wake of Hamlin’s injury likely wouldn’t have a problem with some of the money going to aid the 24-year-old in his recovery and life should he need it.

More Like This

Damar Hamlin looks on prior to a game in September.
Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on the Field
Davante Adams celebrates with Derek Carr after scoring a touchdown.
Raiders’ Davante Adams Will Get Over QB Derek Carr Leaving Las Vegas
JJ Watt
JJ Watt Plans to Retire at Season’s End

Recommended

Suggested for you

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"
Peloton, Mirror and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Fitness Machines

Keep Reading

Skier Adam Ü jumping off a cliff in Norway's Lofoten Islands

Chasing Fresh Powder and True Adventure Above the Arctic Circle
A Wallbox Pulsar Plus EV charger in front, with an electric car charging in the background

Everything You've Wanted to Know About Installing an EV Charger
A pickleball player celebrating.

WTF, Exactly, Is Major League Pickleball?
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Burrow's leather Nomad sofa and ottoman on a red background

Now Is the Best Time to Save on Home Furniture From Burrow
a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background

22 On-Sale Winter Boots to Get You Through the Slushiest Season
best wines of 2022, six bottles shown

Our 8 Favorite Bottles of Wine Right Now
a collage of Alex Mill items on a blue-orange gradient background

Upgrade Your Closet for Less With This Rare Alex Mill Sale
Naadam products on a green wool background

Naadam Is the Best Place to Buy Affordable Cashmere

Trending

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January
The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"