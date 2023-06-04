InsideHook
Sports | June 4, 2023 4:17 pm

Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid Exit Could Shake Up Global Soccer

It's going to be a busy summer transfer window

Karim Benzema celebrated
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid is lofted into the air by teammates at the end of the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on June 04, 2023.
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

An era that began in 2009 appears to have reached its end with the news, confirmed by the team in question, that striker Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid once the current season is over. The French striker is one of the top scorers in club history, and was an integral part of the teams that won five UEFA Champions Leagues during his time in Madrid.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Benzema will be joining his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League on a three-year contract worth $643 million. While Benzema making a move out of Europe is news in and of itself, the potentially bigger story here seems to be the impact of his departure on the larger world of soccer. Or, to put it a little differently: Real Madrid find themselves in need of a striker, and how they address that need has big ramifications for a lot of other clubs.

One place where this could be especially felt is in north London, where Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane — who has one year left on his Spurs contract — has been the subject of many rumors suggesting that he might exit his own longtime club. Real Madrid have been understandably interested in Kane replacing Benzema — and, as Dustin George-Miller writes, Kane leaving for a team that isn’t one of Spurs’ rivals would likely be more appealing to Tottenham’s front office.

Real Madrid isn’t the only club seeking an elite striker, though: Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also been linked to Kane in recent months. And the loss of a player of that caliber can have an impact on a club’s fortunes — consider Bayern Munich’s slow start to the season after their elite striker Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona after the 2021-22 season.

Get to Know Erling Brut Haaland, European Soccer's Next Megastar
Get to Know Erling Brut Haaland, European Soccer's Next Megastar

The 19-year-old Norwegian has every skill needed to be one of soccer's best players

Players of Benzema’s quality are rare in soccer, and the heated discussion surrounding his exit from Real Madrid helps illustrate why. The impact of who Madrid replaces him with will be felt far outside the bounds of La Liga — and could have repercussions throughout the sport.

More Like This

Vinicius Jr. scores against Barcelona
Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona in El Clasico to Reclaim First Place In Spain
Terraza at The Principal Madrid Hotel
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Madrid
How Much Is Tokyo’s Extreme Heat Affecting Athletes, Really?
How Much Is Tokyo’s Extreme Heat Affecting Athletes, Really?

Recommended

Suggested for you

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better
The 10 Best Places to Visit This Summer: Trips for Every Kind of Traveler

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Asteroid City Brews, Tito’s Golf and Leica Q3
80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
buffalo chicken sandwich on a plate with a pickle and cup of fries.

This Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Is the Perfect Summer Meal
Bully

An Album About Grief, Inspired by a Dog
aya Rudolph, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards

Who Wants to Date a Funny Woman? No One, It Seems.
a collage of personalized Father's day gifts on a yellow background

18 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Has Everything
These are the best accessories and pieces of gear to have at the lake in 2023

Gear Up for an Unforgettable Summer With These 12 Lake Day Accessories
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a watercolor background

The Best White Sneakers for Men Help You Flex Clean Summer Style
Photos of celebrities and actors by Greg Williams from his new book "Greg Williams Photo Breakdowns: The Stories Behind 100 Portraits"

Celebrity Photographer Greg Williams Takes Us Behind the Lens of 10 Photos

Trending

80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023
The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons in 2023
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better