As excitement for the Super Bowl ramps up ahead of Sunday evening’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles in Phoenix, there’s one notable name who’s been missing from Radio Row and other media outlets. Michael Irvin, who was scheduled to be on the NFL Network and ESPN this week to offer his insights on Super Bowl LVII, was scratched from his appearances following an allegation of misconduct after an encounter in the lobby of an Arizona hotel.

The exact details about what Irvin is accused of remain unclear, but whatever happened occurred during a brief interaction that lasted less than a minute when Irving returned to his Glendale hotel after having dinner and drinks with former Cowboys safety Michael Brooks.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told The Dallas Morning News. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out. I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then I left. That’s all I know. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. I don’t know. I don’t know what this is and it’s running me crazy.”

Irvin, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, sued his accuser and Renaissance Hotels for $100 million yesterday in a lawsuit that alleges both parties were attempting to make him the next victim of “cancel culture.”

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life,” Irvin’s attorney Levi McCathern told TMZ. “Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.”

Glendale Police said they have no knowledge of any incident involving Irvin, and he has not been charged with a crime. Even with that being the case, the 56-year-old will be sidelined from covering the game he won three times as a member of the Cowboys in the 1990s.