InsideHook
Sports | February 10, 2023 2:46 pm

“Cancel Culture” Victim Michael Irvin Sues for $100M After Hotel Incident

The Hall of Fame receiver was pulled from NFL Network and ESPN this week

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin hit some rough coverage at the Super Bowl.
Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

As excitement for the Super Bowl ramps up ahead of Sunday evening’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles in Phoenix, there’s one notable name who’s been missing from Radio Row and other media outlets. Michael Irvin, who was scheduled to be on the NFL Network and ESPN this week to offer his insights on Super Bowl LVII, was scratched from his appearances following an allegation of misconduct after an encounter in the lobby of an Arizona hotel.

The exact details about what Irvin is accused of remain unclear, but whatever happened occurred during a brief interaction that lasted less than a minute when Irving returned to his Glendale hotel after having dinner and drinks with former Cowboys safety Michael Brooks.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told The Dallas Morning News. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out. I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds. We shook hands. Then I left. That’s all I know. Nobody was in my room. It was a 45-second conversation in the lobby, a handshake and we left. I don’t know. I don’t know what this is and it’s running me crazy.”

Greg Olsen Might Take Tom Brady’s Job at Fox by the 2024 Season
Greg Olsen Might Take Tom Brady’s Job at Fox by the 2024 Season

Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt have impressed as the No. 1 team at the network thus far

Irvin, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, sued his accuser and Renaissance Hotels for $100 million yesterday in a lawsuit that alleges both parties were attempting to make him the next victim of “cancel culture.”

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life,” Irvin’s attorney Levi McCathern told TMZ. “Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.”

Glendale Police said they have no knowledge of any incident involving Irvin, and he has not been charged with a crime. Even with that being the case, the 56-year-old will be sidelined from covering the game he won three times as a member of the Cowboys in the 1990s.

More Like This

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.
How to Bet Eagles-Chiefs and 10 of the Top Super Bowl LVII Props
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LVII at Phoenix Convention Center on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona
NFL’s New Flex Scheduling Plan May Endanger Player Health
Tony Romo in an ad for Michelob ULTRA.
What Tony Romo Is Looking Forward to in Super Bowl LVII

Recommended

Suggested for you

It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Americans Actually Agree About the Greatest Athlete of All Time
The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History

Keep Reading

Light beers

Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

How to Bet Eagles-Chiefs and 10 of the Top Super Bowl LVII Props
Panorama of Tel Aviv

How Tel Aviv Became the Queer Epicenter of the Middle East
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
a collage of Valentine's Day date night outfits on a pink background

What to Wear This Valentine’s Day, According to InsideHook Editors
Don't mess this up.

The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon
Robbie Felice cooking in the kitchen as Pasta Ramen.

Japanese Meets Italian at Pasta Ramen in New Jersey
A stand-up comic performing at Hotbed comedy club in Washington, D.C. We spoke with owner and founder of Underground Comedy, Sean Joyce.

What Makes DC’s Comedy Scene Special? Ask Sean Joyce.
Val Verde Winery in West Texas, one of the five wine regions in Texas

A Guide to Texas Wine Regions, From the High Plains to the Gulf Coast

Trending

It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Americans Actually Agree About the Greatest Athlete of All Time
The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party