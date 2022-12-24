InsideHook
Science | December 24, 2022 11:21 am

Scientists Argue Dinosaurs Were Thriving Before Extinction Event

Could history repeat itself?

Dino cosplay
A Pokemon Pikachu cosplayer and dinosaur cosplayer mingle with Comic-Con attendees in the historic Gaslamp Quarter on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California.
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

What was it like in prehistoric times just before the dinosaurs went extinct? (At least, those that didn’t evolve into birds.) It’s a subject that, barring the successful creation of a time machine, we’re unlikely to ever have an entirely certain answer to. Some scientists have long believed that dinosaurs were reaching the end of their period of dominance over the earth; others have taken a more optimistic view. A recent study, however, makes a convincing argument that dinosaurs were, as the saying goes, cut down in their prime.

Writing at the Los Angeles Times, Corinne Purtill has more details on the newly-released paper and its implications. As Purtill writes, the study explores a total of 22 million years’ worth of fossils — 18 million from the Cretaceous period and 4 million from the subsequent Palogene. The study analyzed the food webs of numerous species on the way to reaching the conclusion that dinosaurs were thriving (and eating heartily) right up until the extintion event that ended the Cretaceous.

The paper, titled Shifts in food webs and niche stability shaped survivorship and extinction at the end-Cretaceous, was published earlier this month in the journal Science Advances. The study doesn’t just take dinosaurs into account, either. As its authors write, “Mammals did not simply proliferate after the extinction event; rather, their earlier ecological diversification might have helped them survive.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the study’s lead author, Jorge García-Girón, described the dinosaurs as “masters of their ecosystem” — and pointed to the paper’s findings as having applications to the modern world as well, as numerous ecosystems change dramatically. Sometimes history echoes in unexpected ways.

More Like This

Sichuan basin
Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Chinese Restaurant
Raptors in "Jurassic Park"
Skeleton of "Jurassic Park" Inspiration Sells for Blockbuster Price at Auction
Asteroid killing dinosaurs
What's It Like to Experience a Global Extinction? These Dinosaurs Found Out.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
One of the Rarest Corvettes of All Time Is Headed to Auction
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Memes of 2022, Explained

Keep Reading

Five bottles of recommended whisky from around the world for 2022

The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
Margot Robbie in "Babylon"

“Babylon” Is a Massive, Ambitious Spectacle
Making a kringle requires patience.

The Perfect Pairing for a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Is a Kringle From Racine
a collage of the best gloves for men on a snowy background

The Best Gloves for Men Mean Warm Hands and Hot ‘Fits
a collage of Huckberry year-end sale items on a brown background

Huckberry’s “See You Out There” Sale Is Officially On. Here’s What to Buy.
Dallas Cowboy and Philadelphia Eagle fans.

Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 16
A sampling of the best items to spend your FSA money on.

Here's How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out
A bagel tower at Sadelle's

The 10 Biggest Texas Dining Stories of 2022
Spread from Yasmine

The 7 Best Restaurants That Opened in DC in December 

Trending

Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
One of the Rarest Corvettes of All Time Is Headed to Auction
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022