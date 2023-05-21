InsideHook
Science | May 21, 2023 6:41 pm

Orcas Seem To Be Sharing Methods of Attacking Boats

That's not at all terrifying

Orca
Do orcas hold a grudge? We might be about to find out.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

On their own, orcas are imposing enough beings in the water — there is, after all, a reason that they’re known as killer whales. Now, a phenomenon appears to be surfacing that could make you rethink your estimates of orcas’ intelligence — and chill you to the bone. It might not be quite as alarming as a certain The Onion headline about dolphins evolving opposable thumbs, but it certainly qualifies as worrying news about cetaceans.

This news comes via Insider, in an article that reveals that orcas have sunk three sailboats to date off the coast of Spain. Their reporting cites comments made by ship captain Werner Schaufelberger in an article for Yacht. “The attacks were brutal. There were two smaller and one larger orca,” Schaufelberger said. “The two little ones shook the rudder while the big one kept running and then rammed the ship from the side with full force.”

File under: the stuff of nautical nightmares.

As Sascha Pare recounted in a LiveScience article, experts are confounded by why this is happening. One theory is that a traumatized orca has demonstrated this method of attacking boats to other orcas. Think peer pressure, but with massive aquatic predators opting to re-enact the ending of Moby-Dick.

What It’s Like to Swim With Killer Whales, The Apex Predator of the Seas
What It’s Like to Swim With Killer Whales, The Apex Predator of the Seas

Nat Geo photographer Brian Skerry recounts a recent trip to New Zealand to shoot the groundbreaking special "Secrets of the Whales"

Alfredo López Fernandez, a biologist and expert in orcas, stressed that this was not normal behavior for the species. “The orcas are doing this on purpose, of course, we don’t know the origin or the motivation, but defensive behavior based on trauma, as the origin of all this, gains more strength for us every day,” he told LiveScience.

What’s unclear at present is whether the three boats attacked to date will be the sum total of this phenomenon, or if it will continue — heightening tension on humans and orcas alike.

More Like This

A Zodiac boat from travel company Abercrombie & Kent ferrying travelers past mountains and icebergs during an Antarctica cruise
Seeking Shackleton’s “Little Voices” on a Two-Week Voyage to Antarctica
A composite of images of the Swell
Exploring the Alaskan Wilderness From the Deck of a Luxurious…Tugboat?
Pilot whales
Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Recommended

Suggested for you

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)
Johnny Depp Isn’t Canceled in Cannes

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Fuji Whiskey, EDC and Beats Studio Buds +
NohHo Hank Barry

Ranking NoHo Hank’s Best Looks on “Barry”
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

Can an “Indiana Jones” Movie Work Without Steven Spielberg?
Succession characters drinking wine

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
A shot of a young Roger Federer making a remarkable play, fully outstretched to the ball.

How to Live Your Life With the Italian Art of “Sprezzatura”
Martin Amis

Martin Amis's Life in Six Books
a collage of gear on a multi-colored background

The Backcountry and REI Memorial Day Sales Have All the Deals for a Geartastic Summer
Satechi Duo Wireless Charger with a phone and earbuds charging, next to a computer

Stuff We Swear By: Satechi’s Duo Wireless Charger Is Ideal for Multitaskers
a collage of the best white pants for men on a sunset background

The Best White Pants for Summer Are a Scorching Style Move

Trending

All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
The 10 Best Bourbons for an Old Fashioned
What Does the Future Hold for the IPA in Vermont?
It's Time to Change the Washington Commanders' Name (Again)