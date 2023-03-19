InsideHook
Science | March 19, 2023 6:00 am

NASA Atmospheric Satellite Ends Run 16 Years After Launch

That's a lot longer than expected

AIM satellite
Artist's rendering of the AIM satellite.
NASA
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In 2007, NASA launched a satellite with a very specific mission into orbit. The Aeronomy of Ice in the Mesosphere project — otherwise known as AIM — was designed to monitor night shining clouds. This type of atmospheric phenomenon is of particular interest to scientists because it may not have existed before the 1883 explosion of the volcano Krakatoa.

As the project’s official website declares, AIM’s “instruments monitor noctilucent clouds to better understand their variability and possible connection to climate change.” Unfortunately, that mission may be at an end after 16 years of operation due to the satellite involved developing power issues.

NASA made the announcement this week. The satellite going offline is the latest (and, presumably, final) in a number of technological issues that began in 2019. The issue this time appears to be with the satellite’s battery, and NASA will continue to keep track of its signal for the next two weeks. Considering that AIM was only intended to produce data for two years, its extended lifespan is that much more impressive.

How CIA Satellites Helped Fight Climate Change
How CIA Satellites Helped Fight Climate Change

Where espionage and environmentalism converge

NASA announced that data from AIM has, over the years, been used in “379 peer-reviewed scientific papers.” As Engadget noted in its report on the satellite, these included one recent paper that connected noctilucent clouds to methane emissions. The AIM satellite may no longer be working, but the data it yielded will continue telling us more about our world.

More Like This

X-57 Maxwell
NASA Readies Test Flight for Its Electric Plane
Satellite
After Nearly 40 Years in Space, a NASA Satellite Is Re-Entering the Atmosphere
International Space Station
MIT Tech Helps NASA Build Parts in Space

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Dill Hot Sauce, Master & Dynamic and Sperry x Brooks Brothers
A cannabis leaf print on a blue background

What It’s Like Becoming a Ganjier, a Sommelier for Weed
A collage of photos from the 12 best steakhouses in Los Angeles, California

The 12 Best Steakhouses in Los Angeles
a collage of spring jacket styles on a lavender background

The Best Lightweight Jacket Styles to Wear This Spring, From Truckers to Trenches
Sunglasses from Ray-Ban and Oakley, now on sale at Woot

Put on Some Ray-Ban and Oakley Shades, Save Up to 59% Off
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
An ornate glass bottle of half empty whisky with a set of glasses and tumblers on a serving tray, in atmospherically lit on an old-fashioned, classy wood-panelled bar.

The 7 Most Exclusive Members-Only Clubs in Chicago — And How to Join
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt

Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With Urus Performante
Charlotte, North Carolina

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Charlotte

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again
The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast