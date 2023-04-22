InsideHook
News & Opinion | April 22, 2023

Law Schools’ U.S. News Ratings Boycotts Haven’t Gone as Planned

The rankings' formal release is now delayed

Georgetown University
Georgetown University is home to one of the law schools involved.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Last year, a number of prominent colleges and universities pushed back against the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings of law schools. As The Washington Post reported at the time, among the issues was the methodology used to rank different law schools, with some universities citing a conflict between their values and the metrics used to achieve a high ranking on the list. Some notable medical schools also got in on the action.

Now, the first rankings since the boycotts have been released, and — as the saying goes — things have taken a turn. The New York Times reported on the new controversy that’s arisen from the previous one, which included frustration from law schools that both took part in the boycott and didn’t take part in the boycott.

At issue here, the Times notes, is that little seems to have changed even after the boycott and a pledge from U.S. News that their methodology has changed. One area where things have shifted is the data on employment after graduation, with Yale Law School’s numbers lower than they were under the previous metrics (and below what Yale would have liked). Not everything has changed, though — Yale Law remains at the top of the rankings.

