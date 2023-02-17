InsideHook
Music | February 17, 2023 1:38 pm

Tony Hawk Will Put Kurt Cobain’s Iron Maiden Skateboard to Good Use

The skating legend plans to use the board to raise awareness for emotional health

A skateboard owned and hand decorated by Kurt Cobain.
The skateboard that was owned owned and decorated by Kurt Cobain.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

With what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 56th birthday approaching on Sunday, Tony Hawk is planning to use a skateboard that was hand-painted by the late Nirvana frontman to raise awareness for emotional health.

Purchased by Hawk at auction last year for approximately $35,000, the board is SIMS Jeff Phillips Pro Model that was outfitted by Cobain with the Iron Maiden mascot “Eddie” from the album Killers in February of 1985. Although the board was not signed by Cobain, its “provenance is well documented,” per the auction house. (Like Cobain, Phillips also died of suicide.)

“Kurt aimed to create custom artwork on skateboard decks and t-shirts as a way of earning money,” according to Julien’s. “In a letter of authenticity, a friend of the skateboard’s owner who witnessed the artwork being completed noted that, ‘Kurt was staying at my parent’s house on 1st Street in Aberdeen, Washington and this is where he created this piece.’”

The previous owner of the board offered a little more info last year. “My understanding of the skateboard, is there were a few guys Kurt hung out with back in Aberdeen in the ’80s, Cameron Ross was one of them, who I also grew up with,” they said. “Kurt was paid, I believe $10, to paint whatever they wanted on the bottom of their boards. Cameron broke his trucks pretty soon after, making the board unusable, but made for a nice piece of art to hang on to for all these years. I personally was never an Iron Maiden fan, but always appreciated Kurt’s artistic abilities.”

Watch 52-Year-Old Tony Hawk Stomp a 720 for First Time in Years
Watch 52-Year-Old Tony Hawk Stomp a 720 for First Time in Years

Hawk may not attempt another one before, or after, his 53rd birthday in May

Now owned by Hawk, the skateboard, which only survived because the rear truck got snapped in half jumping off of a freight loading dock a few weeks after Cobain decorated it, could be heading back to the auction block.

“Influence on their respective fields, both of whom passed away tragically and much too young,” Hawk wrote on Instagram of the Cobain-Phillips collaboration. “We are hoping to make something good of this acquisition by raising awareness for emotional health and to help provide resources for those who are struggling mentally.”

In a related story, Hawk’s son Riley and Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean were dating as of a year ago, according to The New York Post.

More Like This

Kurt Cobain
A Kurt Cobain-Inspired Opera Just Opened in London
The blue 1969 Mustang Fender guitar used by Kurt Cobain is displayed by Julien's Auctions CFO Martin Nolan
Kurt Cobain's Fender Mustang Hitting Auction Block With Colts Owner Jim Irsay
Kurt Cobain
What Was in the FBI's Kurt Cobain File?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 

Keep Reading

Jimmie Johnson speaks at Daytona 500 media day in Daytona Beach.

Why NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Is Scrapping His Retirement at Daytona
Michael Urie

Michael Urie Talks “Shrinking,” Menswear and Queer Representation
Abstract white heart shape made from torn walls inside a red box.

Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
Eight Sleep mattress

Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Presidents Day Sales.
a mattress on a nice wooden frame in a minimal room

The Best Sales to Shop This Presidents Day
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background

The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear
The Nordstrom winter sale items on a blue wool textured background

The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
a collage of red and blue sweaters from Brooks Brothers on a star background

This Big Ol’ Brooks Brothers Sale Is Particularly Presidential

Trending

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks