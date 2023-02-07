InsideHook
Music | February 7, 2023 12:34 pm

How Are People Still Mad About Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance?

Conservatives are accusing the singer of encouraging "devil worship"

Sam Smith performs "Unholy" with Kim Petras during the 65th Grammy Awards.
Sam Smith performs "Unholy" with Kim Petras during the 65th Grammy Awards.
FilmMagic
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

The Grammys aired on Sunday night, and for the most part they were relatively tame, but that hasn’t stopped conservatives on social media from spending the past two days up in arms about Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s performance of “Unholy” during the broadcast.

Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, went with a pretty literal interpretation of “Unholy” for the show, donning a red top hat with horns and performing in front of some hellish pyrotechnics that had right-wingers clutching their pearls and crowing about “Satanism” and “devil worship.”

At the Grammys, Menswear Got Weird — But Without Purpose
At the Grammys, Menswear Got Weird — But Without Purpose

To freak, or not to freak? It's complicated.

After conservative commentator Liz Wheeler tweeted, “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up,” Senator Ted Cruz quote-tweeted her and added, “This…is…evil.”

Of course, it should go without saying, but this is not evil. It’s extremely goofy and, frankly, boring. Smith looks like they went to a Party City and found the most generic devil costume sitting in the bargain bin. The only thing shocking about the performance is how desperate it was to match the Satanic panic Lil Nas X set off when he gave Lucifer a lap dance in his video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021.

Anyone with a brain can tell that Smith isn’t trying to convert anyone to Satanism, just like women who dress up as sexy nurses on Halloween aren’t actually out there dressing wounds and changing bedpans. It was clearly an attempt to stand out — or more specifically, to make an extremely mediocre song stand out more than it normally would — on a night full of eye-catching performances and elaborate set pieces. The fact that people are still talking about it two days later means that it worked.

More Like This

Viola Davis
Viola Davis Entered the August Company of EGOT Winners
Lil Nas X grabs his crotch while performing onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
And the Grammy for Onstage Penis Grabbing Goes to Lil Nas X
Warren Zevon performs onstage at the Park West, Chicago, Illinois, October 17, 1982.
Warren Zevon Is Finally Nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Thanks to Billy Joel

Recommended

Suggested for you

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Could Kyrie Irving Go to Lakers After Asking Nets Trade to Trade Him?
This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”

Keep Reading

a bunch of wines, beers and cheese on a wooden background

Does Wine or Beer Pair Better With Cheese?
Older women pop culture sexuality

It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
Watching television. Sports bar or local pub. Football, food, beer. The best places to watch the Super Bowl in NYC that aren't traditional sports bars.

The Best Non-Traditional Sports Bars to Watch the Super Bowl
a collage of Mr Porter sale items on a red/orange background

Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Ending Soon: Here’s Exactly What To Buy Before It’s Too Late
Exterior of the Beverly Hills Hotel

A 5-Star Hotel Concierge on What to Do, See and Eat in Beverly Hills
Bears from the resort's vintage sign are being re-homed across the property

Sierra Nevada Resort, Beloved of the Rat Pack, Gets a New Look
Platters from Beautiful Rind

Chicago’s 7 Best Cheese-Centric Dining Experiences
Catch these upcoming performances in venues large and small

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
An illustration to depict the recent Nike collab with Netflix, featuring the Netflix logo on an orange Nike shoe box.

Netflix’s Nike Training Club Workouts Are Beautiful Chaos

Trending

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Could Kyrie Irving Go to Lakers After Asking Nets Trade to Trade Him?